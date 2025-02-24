Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: general mills, Pillsbury

Pillsbury Releases New Basketball Shape Sugar Cookies

Pillsbury has released a new item ahead of March Madness this year, as we now have some Basketball Shape Sugar Cookies to bake

Article Summary Pillsbury introduces Basketball Shape Sugar Cookies, perfect for sports fans during March Madness.

These cookies are easy to bake or enjoy raw, featuring a fun basketball design with no mixing required.

Check out the Ultimate Cookie Dunk bracket for creative flavor pairings and a fun family challenge.

Great for any occasion, these cookies bring extra fun and convenience to your baking moments.

Pillsbury dropped a new item this month for those looking to have a sport-related item to bake with their new Basketball Shape Sugar Cookies. Basically, this is like some of the cookies they have released in the past, only this time around, you have a basketball theme going for you with the orange and black color tint on the design. While they don't come out and say it, it looks like this was a timed release for March Madness, which is set to begin on March 18, so this makes an obvious choice for a snack if you wish to do so. We have more details from the company below as these are out on shelves now.

Pillsbury Basketball Shape Sugar Cookies

The perfect way to cheer on your favorite team, these tasty treats are a slam dunk that your whole roster can enjoy. Celebrate every victory with these easy treats featuring a brand-new basketball design – no measuring, no mixing – just place, bake, and enjoy! Or, if you're feeling bold, eat them straight from the package (yep, they're safe to eat raw!). It's a win-win, but that's not all! Flip the package over to find the Ultimate Cookie Dunk bracket on the back, featuring a flavor showdown between "Tried and True" favorites like ice cream versus unique "Gotta Try It" combos, including tea, chocolate milk, and even honey. Bake, dunk, and see which flavor wins in your household!

Sugar cookies make any day an occasion, especially when they have basketballs on them. With Pillsbury Shape Basketball Sugar Cookie Dough, you can create tasty and memorable occasions in a few simple steps. Just place and bake. There's no mixing and no measuring — just delicious cookie dough ready to bake in the oven. Serve cookies fresh from the oven or package them up in goodie bags. You can even eat the edible cookie dough uncooked (look for our "safe to eat raw" seal!). For family nights, holiday parties, or every day, the best time to cook oven-fresh Pillsbury cookies is anytime. Pair with a glass of cold milk and dare to dunk! Pillsbury strives to make home-baked moments extra special through our products and recipes, which help make cooking and baking easy and convenient for even the busiest families.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!