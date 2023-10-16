Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Gummiies, halloween, Rotten

Rotten's Gummy Worms Rise To Invade Halloween

Rotten has a brand new Halloween candy on the market this year, as their new Gummy Worms have crawled out and are extra sour.

Snack company Rotten has a brand new item out in time for Halloween, as their new Gummy Worms have risen from the ground. Taking a page from the retro '90s commercials of the past, where everything freaky and creepy was created in a laboratory by some evil genius or mad scientist on TV, the company unveiled this new set of regular and sour gummies, all made with natural sweeteners and less sugar to give you a somewhat healthier option for Halloween candy this season. The small catch to the product is that you can't really get them through stores, as they have made it more of a limited-edition kind of gummy. In order to get them, you have to go to their website and special order them in the flavor you want. They're available for $30 a box if you want them, which comes with eight packages in each one.

"Naturally sweetened and made with 60% less sugar, each bag of Rotten Gummy Worms contains four festering flavors – Mischievous Mango, Barfin' Blue Raspberry, Slobberin' Strawberry, and Weirdo Watermelon – that are guaranteed to feed your freak! Each pack of Original Gummy Worms comes with 8 bags of gummy worms. With a mission to make better products for the worms and for the world, Rotten's packaging is designed entirely with compostable materials that are sure to rot and sustainable paper sources that come from FSC-certified forests."

"Rotten is all about having fun and breaking free from the ordinary. #FeedYourFreak is Rotten's call to embrace your weirdness and champion your eccentricities. We all have a little freak inside of us just waiting to be released, so #FeedYourFreak some Rotten! Meet Dr. Rufus Rotten – Dr. Rotten is a worm-obsessed mad scientist and the fictional founder of Rotten. His life's mission is to help people unleash their freaks."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!