SPAM Partners With Disney For New Lilo & Stitch Promotion

Lilo & Stitch fans now have a new collectible to find at the grocery, as SPAM has three collectible cans tied to the new Disney film

Article Summary Disney and Hormel Foods launch limited edition SPAM cans featuring Lilo & Stitch for the new movie release.

Three collectible SPAM cans with Stitch artwork now available at major retailers while supplies last.

The special cans contain classic SPAM, a beloved staple in Hawaiian cuisine and culture.

Promotion includes a nationwide TV commercial celebrating Ohana and the connection between SPAM and Stitch.

Hormel Foods and Disney have come together for a special promotion as they have released a special version of SPAM tied to the new Lilo & Stitch movie. For a limited time, you can now get one of these three special collector's edition cans featuring Stitch doing all sorts of stuff, all of them containing the classic flavor of the canned meat. That's basically all there is to this one, they aren't doing any contests or special sweepstakes this time around, it's just something for obsessed Disney fans to head out and get at their local grocery to collect. We have more info from the partnership announcement below, as you'll only have a limited time to snag these before they disappear.

SPAM x Lilo & Stitch

The collectible cans contain the same classic SPAM product that has been a staple in Hawaiian cuisine for generations. Available at major retailers nationwide, these island treasures are expected to sell quickly — collect them all while supplies last! The collaboration will also come to life nationwide in a captivating new TV commercial beginning May 5, celebrating the iconic place in global pop culture that SPAM brand and Stitch share. The 15-second ads supported across streaming, online video, and with a host of unique social assets, bring together the world of Disney's "Lilo & Stitch" with the beloved SPAM brand in a celebration of Hawaiian cultural and family traditions, promoting joy, creativity, and Ohana.

"Both the SPAM brand and The Walt Disney Studios have created timeless connections with families across generations, making this collaboration a natural fit," said Daniel Kubiak, senior brand manager for the SPAM brand. "We're excited to bring our passionate fan communities together to celebrate and enjoy quality time with their Ohana, whether watching the film or creating their favorite SPAM dish in the kitchen."

