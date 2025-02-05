Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Pepsi, Pepsi Challenge, pepsico

Pepsi Has Brought Back The Iconic Pepsi Challenge

Pepsi has brought back one of their most successful campaigns, as the Pepsi Taste Challenge is hitting the road again for 2025

Pepsi is bringing back one of its most iconic campaigns this year in time for its 50th Anniversary, as the Pepsi Challenge returns to tour America. Back in 1975, they held a taste test for Americans to see if they could tell the difference between their product and Coke, and to rate which was better. The results have been debated for years for various reasons, but the campaign itself was a success for the company. Now they're bringing it back for a nationwide tour and more. We have more info below about it as everything they have planned kicks off tomorrow.

The Pepsi Challenge Taste Tour 2025

50 years ago, Pepsi shook up the "Cola Wars" with the Pepsi Challenge—and Pepsi won. The Pepsi Challenge wasn't just a marketing campaign, it was a cultural touchstone that changed the beverage and marketing landscape forever. Pepsi took on the status quo, inviting consumers to blind taste-test Pepsi against its biggest competitor, Coke. The results spoke volumes, as more people preferred Pepsi over Coke. The Pepsi Challenge became a symbol of boldness, innovation, and a willingness to challenge the norm—a declaration that taste matters. Now, Pepsi is hitting the road to let more than a million people put Pepsi Zero Sugar to the test. The Pepsi Challenge will be going nationwide, starting the tour in one of the most competitive environments of the year—New Orleans, during Super Bowl LIX Weekend, to get everyone amped up on some fierce rivalries and head-to-head competition before Sunday's big showdown.

The Pepsi Challenge Activations

New Orleans Super Bowl Weekend Kickoff (February 6-9): The Pepsi Challenge begins at the "Chips and Sips Quarter" in New Orleans, located at 500 Decatur Street. Fans will take part in the ultimate taste showdown by blindly sampling Pepsi Zero Sugar and Coke Zero Sugar. This one-of-a-kind kickoff offers surprise and delight moments, triggered when challengers select Pepsi Zero Sugar—the better tasting and more refreshing zero sugar cola. Participants can also score prizes and, of course, ultimate bragging rights. Adding to the excitement, fans can explore other New Orleans French Quarter-inspired activations from America's favorite snack brands Doritos®, Tostitos®, Cheetos®, and Lay's®, making "Chips and Sips Quarter" the ultimate Super Bowl weekend destination. Operating hours below: Thursday, February 6: 4pm – 8pm Friday, February 7: 11am – 8pm Saturday, February 8: 9am – 8pm Sunday, February 9: 11am – 3pm

Starting in March, The Pepsi Challenge will travel from coast-to-coast stopping at cities across the United States, including Las Vegas, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Houston, Dallas, Tampa, Miami, Orlando, Indianapolis, Baltimore, New York City, and more. Millions of people will have the chance to sip, taste, and choose the better-tasting cola for themselves. Choosing Pepsi Zero Sugar – the better tasting and more refreshing zero sugar cola— unlocks unique celebratory experiences for those with great taste. Visit Pepsichallenge.com for updates on tour locations and dates. Score Pepsi: Pepsi will reward all challenge participants with a free 20oz bottle of Pepsi Zero Sugar, because even those with questionable taste deserve a second chance.

Pepsi will reward all challenge participants with a free 20oz bottle of Pepsi Zero Sugar, because even those with questionable taste deserve a second chance. Pepsi Drops: Fans can enter for a chance to win exclusive Do-It-Yourself Pepsi Challenge Kits and other limited-edition Pepsi Challenge merchandise through sweepstakes on Pepsi.com.

