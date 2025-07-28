Posted in: Harry Potter, Nerd Food, Pop Culture, Warner Bros | Tagged: Ferrero, harry potter, kinder joy

Kinder Joy Releases Harry Potter-Inspired Quidditch Funko Toys

Kinder Joy has a new collaboration available inside specific eggs, as they've released a new set of Harry Potter Quidditch Funko Toys

Article Summary Kinder Joy debuts new Harry Potter Quidditch Funko toys in special eggs available through December 2025

Collect 16 different Quidditch-themed figures, including rare golden versions with exclusive prizes

Fans can win a trip to London’s Warner Bros. Studio Tour via a sweepstakes tied to the promotion

Toys feature favorite Hogwarts characters in Quidditch gear plus unique accessories and collectibles

Ferrero and Warner Bros. have come together for a new Kinder Joy collaboration, as several Harry Potter-inspired Quidditch Funko toys can now be found in specially-marked eggs. For a limited time, you can find these eggs with the usual creamy chocolate treat, but they will also come with one of 16 Quidditch-themed toys on the other side, including some super-rare golden versions. You'll be able to find these through December 2025, but once they're gone, they're not coming back. They're even doing a special sweepstakes for someone to win a trip to London to check out The Making of Harry Potter. We have more info and a couple of quotes from the announcement here.

Kinder Joy x Harry Potter

The toys include beloved characters from Hogwarts in full Quidditch gear including flying broomsticks and game equipment, as well as fun accessories like a mischievous Draco Malfoy pen holder and a whimsical Luna Lovegood cable organizer. With a little luck, fans can even uncover an exclusive golden Harry Potter figurine – the ultimate prize that gives winners a chance at a trip to Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – the Making of Harry Potter.

"Kinder Joy is all about creating those moments of surprise that make childhood so extraordinary," said Amber Hansinger, Vice President of Marketing, Kinder Joy USA. "Evoking the same endless wonder sparked by Harry and his friends' magical adventures, Kinder Joy is the only tasty treat that brings delightful and surprising moments of play, discovery, and imagination with each spoonful."

"This is our third Kinder Joy collection featuring Harry Potter, and it's been an incredibly rewarding partnership," said Andy Oddie, Chief Commercial Officer at Funko. "Each new wave has brought fresh creativity, thoughtful design, and collectible joy for fans around the world. The moment you open the egg and discover your favorite character—it's pure magic. We're proud to continue bringing that excitement to life alongside Kinder Joy."

