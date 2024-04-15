Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Ferrara, sweetarts, SweeTARTS MEGA Rope

SweeTARTS Launches New MEGA Rope Snack Treat

Ferrara has a brand new snack on the market from the SweeTARTS line, as they have launched the SweeTARTS MEGA Rope for candy fans.

The MEGA Rope features fruit punch flavored licorice, currently available in Rainbow Punch.

It's designed for easy snacking on-the-go, ideal for movies or road trips.

SweeTARTS MEGA Rope retails between $1.49 to $1.99 and aims to satisfy sweet and tart cravings.

Ferrara has a new item out on the market right now from SweeTARTS, as candy fans can get the new SweeTARTS MEGA Rope. As you can see here, this is a brand new way to enjoy the candy treat as they have taken a tart filling and surrounded it with a fruit punch flavor licorice that is designed to be an easy-to-eat rope treat. It's not quite your traditional licorice, which is great for those of us who aren't really into those kinds of treats but like the texture. Right now it's only available in Rainbow Punch, but here's hoping more flavors are on the way. You can check out more about it below, along with a quote from he company.

SweeTARTS MEGA Rope

SweeTARTS MEGA Rope are filled with "MEGA" amounts of tart filling surrounded by sweet, smooth licorice. Available in the popular classic SweeTARTS Ropes flavor – Twisted Rainbow Punch – each fun, soft, and chewy bite features a perfectly powerful union of delicious, vibrant fruit punch flavors with a deliciously tart filling to match. Each soft, chewy rope features unique packaging with an individual SweeTARTS MEGA Rope inside, making it an ideal treat for road trips, movies, or snacking on the go. The new product is a permanent addition to SweeTARTS' existing line of candies and is now available for purchase at retail locations nationwide. SweeTARTS Mega Rope comes in 1.32-ounce packs for a suggested retail price between $1.49 to $1.99. Prices may vary.

"We know that consumers are increasingly looking for candy that is both fun, delicious, and provides unique eating experiences. SweeTARTS MEGA Rope meets that demand. It's not only a pick-me-up that will excite taste buds, but it will satisfy sweet and tart cravings all in one MEGA form," said Dave Foldes, Director of Marketing for SweeTARTS. "As the latest innovation to join the SweeTARTS family, this treat is just another way we're daring fans to try an unexpected flavor combination with every bite."

