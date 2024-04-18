Posted in: Critical Role, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Find Familiar Spirits, Matthew Lillard, Sandkheg's Hide, whiskey

Critical Role To Release Limited Edition Sandkheg's Hide Whiskey

Critical Role and Find Familiar Spirits have come together to make a whiskey calling back to an in-game drink called the Sandkheg's Hide.

Article Summary Critical Role partners with Find Familiar Spirits for Sandkheg's Hide whiskey.

Limited edition bourbon inspired by Vox Machina's powerful in-game drink.

Unique bottle features a distressed label, wax seal, and medallion.

Find Familiar Spirits founded by Matthew Lillard, known for pop culture roles.

Critical Role announced this morning they have partnered with Matthew Lillard's Find Familiar Spirits to release a limited-edition whiskey called Sandkheg's Hide. if you're not entirely familiar with the reference, it comes from the Vox Machina campaign, in which they ordered an alcoholic drink so powerful (and expensive) that it basically numbed and inebriated the person who drank it for hours. (You can watch a clip of that moment on YouTube as part of Campaign 1, Episode 65.) So, of course, they made a super premium whiskey to match the Marquet beverage, as this is a custom-blended small-batch bourbon in its own bottle designed to match the one Matthew Mercer described in the game. We have more info on the bottle below, as it is now up for pre-order via the Quest's End website and their distributor Seelbach's. And if you wish to learn more about Find Familiar Spirits, you can check out our interview with Lillard.

Sandkheg's Hide

Inspired by the description of the bottle in the episode, the exciting new bourbon comes in dark green glass with a distressed label, wax seal, and exclusive coin medallion around its neck, tucked inside a burlap bag. Designed to look like an in-world shipping crate, the whiskey's unique box will also contain a "found" journal from the Exandrian maker of Sandkheg's Hide that tells the story of this unique concoction, written by Jasmine Bhullar with all-original art by illustrator Tyler Walpole and a map by fantasy cartographer Deven Rue. Quest's End master blender Ale Ochoa used in-world flavors as inspiration to create her blend and barrel finishes, with base bourbon notes of baked apple, brown spice, shortbread cookie, and oak blended with whiskey finished in vermouth barrels for herbaceous notes and whiskey finished in sherry barrels for dried red fruit and a hint of smoke.

Founded by Lillard and screenwriter Justin Ware with Blue Run Spirits co-founder Tim Sparapani as advisor, Find Familiar Spirits recently burst onto the super-premium spirits scene with three enormously successful launches, Quest's End Paladin, Quest's End Paladin +1, and Quest's End Rogue. As a lifelong gamer with a legacy in iconic pop-culture film and TV (Scream, Scooby Doo, Five Nights at Freddy's), Lillard is a strong believer in the power of community in fandom, and there's no more dedicated community than the fans of Critical Role (aka Critters).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!