Posted in: Funko, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Ferrero, harry potter, kinder joy

Kinder Joy Releases New Line Of Harry Potter Eggs

Harry Potter fans now have a new set of collectibles to seek out as Kinder Joy has created a new set of eggs with special toys.

Article Summary Kinder Joy unveils a new Harry Potter themed egg collection with 16 collectibles.

Harry Potter collectibles range from pencil toppers to Funko figurines.

The toys can be brought to life using the Applaydu augmented reality app.

Actor Tom Felton and VP of Marketing Amber Hansinger celebrate the launch.

Ferrero revealed a new line of Kinder Joy eggs will be coming out soon, as you'll soon be able to collect a new line of Harry Potter items. As you can see here, they have created a new set of pencil toppers you can get out of the eggs, featuring several characters you may be familiar with, from the main students to the teachers at Hogwarts. Sixteen items in total for this limited-edition lineup, which includes two pencil toppers, two sticky notes, two bookmarks, and 10 Funko figurines that include Harry, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Draco Malfoy, Professor Dumbledore, Hagrid, and more. We have more information and a couple of quotes below as the eggs are now out on the market.

Kinder Joy x Harry Potter

Fans, parents, and children alike will be able to discover the full Harry Potter collection, which includes the iconic Kinder Joy treat featuring delicious layers of cocoa and sweet-cream and topped with crispy wafer bites filled with cocoa cream. All 16 toys can also be scanned and brought to life in Applaydu, an app that uses augmented reality to extend playtime. The free app is available for download on the App Store and Google Play.

In celebration of this new collection, Kinder Joy is partnering with the beloved Harry Potter film actor and everyone's favorite Slytherin, Tom Felton. "Kinder Joy's ability to capture some of the magic of the franchise gives fans a new way to experience its excitement and allows its legacy to be passed along to an all-new generation of witches, wizards, and Muggles," said Felton. "Through playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, I have seen firsthand how connected the fans are, and I can't wait to see how much they enjoy the Harry Potter Kinder Joy eggs."

"We are excited to bring the new Harry Potter collection to families and have Kinder Joy be a part of those special moments of wonder shared between parents and children," said Amber Hansinger, Vice President of Marketing for Kinder Joy. "Harry Potter is a franchise loved by people of all ages, and through this collection, we are hoping to play a small part in how parents introduce their kids to the iconic Harry Potter films."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!