Choose Your Own Adventure Reveals Dungeon Crawl at the Haunted Mall

Written by Jendia Gammon, the story combines '80s mall nostalgia with supernatural adventure.

Players investigate a mall cursed by a dimension-hopping warlock and search for a missing friend.

Expect gooey chaos and magical mayhem perfect for fans of Dungeons & Dragons and classic game shows.

The Choose Your Own Adventure series has announced their next new book coming in the Spring, as they previewed Dungeon Crawl at the Haunted Mall. Written by Jendia Gammon, this story mixes a few different genres together into a new adventure where you and your friends find yourselves exploring a run-down shopping mall that looks like it fell right out of the '80s and into your hometown. We have mroe details on the book for you below as it's set to be released on April 21, 2026.

Delve into the gnarly guts of a long-dead mall in this gloriously weird and whacked-out romp, where friendship, 80s music, and food court slushies are your weapons of choice against spandexed supernatural creeps. Choose Your Own Adventure books–the 4th bestselling children's series of all time–are back and as much fun as you remember. Kids and adults agree, these are the books that get 9- to 12-year-olds reading.

In the late 80s, a toxic spill rendered your local mall too hazardous to occupy—or at least, that's what your parents told you. In reality, the spill was the work of Vaaldrant, a warlock from another dimension who's been transforming mall employees into horrifying supernatural creatures ever since. You and your friends decide to film a video for your vlog channel, but when you meet up at the entrance, you find that your friend Drea is missing! Will you delve into the depths of the mall to rescue Drea from Vaaldrant? Or will his team of mutant mall workers get you first?

With all the gooey gross-out chaos of a classic Nickelodeon game show and the high-stakes magical mayhem of a first-class Dungeons and Dragons game, this poltergeist-packed page-turner will keep readers coming back again and again until they've found every good – or gristly – end!!

