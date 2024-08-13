Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Kentucky Fried Chicken, kfc

KFC Announces Three-Stop Saucy Nuggets Truck Tour

KFC wants to get the word out about their new menu of Saucy Nuggets, but only in three cities as a truck will be by for you to get saucey

KFC has launched a new line of Saucy Nuggest for their menu, and to help promote the additions, they're doing a quick tour with a Sauce Serve Truck. The company has created a menu of five sauces, two new and three returning to the menu, as you can get nuggets right now in Honey BBQ, Korean BBQ, Honey Garlic, Mango Habanero, and Chipotle Ranch. To promote the launch, they're doing a tour with the Sauce Serve truck, seen below, to promote all of the flavors. However, it's not a large tour, as it only has three stops in NYC, Austin, and Ann Arbor. You can check out those details below, as the sauces have officially hit the menu across the country now.

KFC's Sauce Serve Truck

KFC's NEW Honey Garlic, Chipotle Ranch and Mango Habanero sauces will join the lineup alongside fan-favorites Korean BBQ and Honey BBQ, offering a craveable flavor for every palate. The new sauces will make their debut on a U.S. tour to keep the summer fun going through the end of the season. The KFC Sauce Serve Truck, a saucy take on the nostalgic ice cream truck, will hit the road starting August 17 and make stops in three U.S. cities.

At the stops, fans can sauce their own (free!) KFC Nuggets in their choice of flavor or try all the new drips, as well as snag limited-edition merch and gift cards (while supplies last). The Sauce Serve Truck will make its first stop at Seaport Square at Pier 17 in NYC on Saturday, August 17 from 3-8:30 p.m. EST, then to Austin, Texas, at the corner of South Congress and West Monroe St. from 12-6 p.m. CST on Saturday, August 24, and then making its last stop at 1302 South Main St., Ann Arbor, Michigan on Saturday, September 7 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. EST.

