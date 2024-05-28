Posted in: Books, Pop Culture | Tagged: Lost In Cult, The Console Chronicles

The Console Chronicles Will Be Released In October

Lost In Cult has a brand-new video game console book on the way as The Console Chronicles will hit the shelves this October.

Lost In Cult announced a brand new massive video game reference book on the way as they will be releasing The Console Chronicles this October. The book details every single video game console every made as they explore their designs, what made them unique, and some of the titles that defined the most well-known of the bunch. It isn't a grande omnibus of all things gaming, but it makes for a handy reference guide based on all of the content we've seen for it. The book is over 400 pages along and covers everything from early systems to the consoles of today. We have more info below as it will hit the shelves on October 1, 2024.

The Console Chronicles

Fifty years ago, the home console was an anomaly. A curio that predated even the day when every system was simply known as "a Nintendo." With each passing generation our consoles evolved and gained prominence, their pixels exchanged for polygons. Over time, these machines enabled split-screen chaos, late-night LAN parties, and interlinked online play — connecting friendships worldwide. But whether you grew up with a Genesis or a Wii under your TV, we enjoy a common love for the systems that have united us and provided refuge in worlds of unparalleled imagination.

The Console Chronicles is a unofficial celebration of every system that you hold dear. We'll travel back in time to when the NES felt like an impossibility, pondering the beginnings of this new artistic frontier. Rivalries will be revisited, ending with treaties drawn as we explore hardware that now exists in harmony — spotlighting the communities formed around it. We'll tell stories of sibling rivalries and disruptive ideas, personal resonance and technical triumph. This is the ultimate tribute to not only five decades of home console gaming, but to the incredible people, and their remarkable stories, which make our shared history special.

