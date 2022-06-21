Tiktokking The Paramount+ Experience At Piccadilly Circus From On High

I managed to have quite the experience getting into London today, with a simultaneous tube and train strike. I usually cycle in, but all the Boris bikes had been nabbed by desperate commuters. Still, it all worked out, as I headed to the Paramount+ Experience under the lights at Piccadilly Circus. The streaming service launches tomorrow in the UK, bringing with it the likes of Star Trek, Halo, Mission Impossible, 1883, Yellowstone – a Sylvester Stallone Western by the looks of things. Naturally, I went and did things – got turned into a hologram for the Star Trek experience, donned a bonnet and shot the place up for the Wild West and was flung into the air Mission Impossible style, in order to defuse a bomb. Oh and looked at some Halo helmets in a glass case. The more impressive Halo item is the one outside the experience, over the road, one of the ships smashed into the pavement next to Eros. You can see the journey from one to the other on the TikTok below. As well as my ill-advised western cosplay, hologram transport of myself and being hoist into the air by my unmentionables. I am happy to look ridiculous for you on TikTok.. The event is only on for a few days, and you will have to negotiate whatever public transport strike they throw at you. But I had a most entertaining time and you know what, maybe I'll forgive Paramount+ for taking Star Trek off of Netflix and sign up myself. It's what Starfleet would do. Free tickets can be booked here.





Replica sets from Halo and Star Trek: Discovery

Thrilling Mission: Impossible selfie challenge,

Queen of the Universe signature stage and GIF booth

Various memorabilia showcases

