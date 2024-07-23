Posted in: Collectibles, Comics, Conventions, Current News, Events, Movies, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: july 2025, san diego comic con, sdcc

San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Dates – And Registration Dates – Announced

San Diego Comic-Con 2025 dates - and registration dates - have been announced, as the 2024 show kicks off tomorrow.

Thanks to Bleeding Cool's Jeremy Konrad, who I can confirm did make it to San Diego unlike some, San Diego Comic-Con has confirmed next year's dates, both for the show and for registration.

San Diego Comic-Con 2025 will take place from Wednesday, the 23rd of July 2025 through to Sunday, the 27th of July 27, 2025. Those who are coming to this show, returning attendees, get the first chance to buy badges to next year's show, and that will happen on Saturday, the 21st of September 2024. While ticket sales for all will kick off on Saturday, the 26th of October.

So start booking your AirBnBs now, and take time off work to keep pressing F5. Yes, I know that doesn't work any more but come on, tradition is tradition.

San Diego Comic-Con has been held annually in San Diego, California, since 1970, founded by Shel Dorf, Richard Alf, Ken Krueger, Mike Towry, Ron Graf, Barry Alfonso, Bob Sourk, and Greg Bear. Held at the San Diego Convention Center, it spills out across the neighbouring hotels and into much of the downtown areas, becoming a tourist attraction even for those who don't go to the show. Originally showcasing primarily comic books and science fiction/fantasy-related media, San Diego Comic-Con has grown to include a large range of pop culture and entertainment elements across virtually all genres. But it is also home to the Eisner Awards, honouring creative achievement in the comic book genre.

Run by the non-profit organization Comic-Con International, organized by a panel of 13 board members, 16 to 20 full-time and part-time workers, and 80 volunteers, it has a charitable mission to celebrate comic books, comic art and comic book culture, and runs more comic book programming than any other comic convention in the world.

This year's show begins tomorrow afternoon for Preview Night, and people are already forming lines. It looks like it's going to be a big one again…

