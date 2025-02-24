Posted in: Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, VidCon | Tagged: VidCon Anaheim 2025

VidCon Reveals More Names For 2025 Anaheim Convention

VidCon has released another set of names for people attending this year's event in Anaheim, set to take place in late June

Article Summary VidCon 2025 unveils more Featured Creators for Anaheim, spanning gaming, comedy, and beauty genres.

Mythical Kitchen team among the notable names joining the VidCon 2025 lineup in Anaheim.

Tickets available with options for Community, Creator, and Industry tracks, plus new family bundles.

Now part of FAN EXPO, VidCon promises expanded pop culture celebrations and creator interactions.

Organizers for VidCon have released the second set of names of personalities and content creators who will be a part of the 2025 Anaheim Convention. There are a number of cool additions to this list, with the crew of Mythical Kitchen being among the most well-known this time around.We have the full list of names from the team below, as tickets are still on sale for the event, happening at the Anaheim Convention Center from June 19-21, 2025.

VidCon 2025 Anaheim – More Names Revealed

VidCon, where the world's leading digital creators, platform innovators, and their fans converge in one place, has added more Featured Creators to the lineup for its flagship Anaheim show: Alix Traeger, Aphmau, Aquarium Info, Bailey Sarian, Eleanor Neale, soupytime, Haminations, Jack Manifold, Jason Bravura, Jeenie Weenie, Mythical Kitchen (Josh Scherer, Lily Cousins, Nicole Enayati, Trevor Evarts, and Vianai Austin), LaurDIY, Leo González, Mattie Westbrouck, Merrick Hanna, Mykie, Nicole Laeno, Sketch, Slimecicle, Socksfor1, and Steven He. This list of creators touches multiple genres of content creation, including gaming, comedy, lifestyle, beauty, and animation. More Featured Creators will be announced in the coming months as programming and event details continue to solidify.

Attendees can purchase tickets for the show and choose from VidCon's three signature tracks – Community, Creator, and Industry. Each ticket type is aimed at ensuring attendees get the most value and exposure from their experience based on who they are within the content creator ecosystem. For the first time, VidCon will offer single-day Thursday tickets and family bundles for single-day tickets; all single-day tickets will go on sale in May.

In August, VidCon became part of the FAN EXPO business. With more than one million fans across North America, FAN EXPO is the largest comic con event producer in the world, bringing together pop culture enthusiasts from around the world to celebrate all things fandom. With this new home for VidCon, the 2025 flagship show in Anaheim will continue to feature superstar and emerging creators, live performances, panels, fireside chats, Featured Creator meet & greets, innovative brand activations, and so much more.

