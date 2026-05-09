Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Little Caesars, Mountain Dew, pepsico

Mountain Dew Mango Rush Will Return to Little Caesars

Mountain Dew Mango Rush will make a return to Little Caesars, as you can grab the limited-time flavor over the next few months

Article Summary Mountain Dew Mango Rush returns to Little Caesars on May 18, bringing back the mango-citrus exclusive for summer.

The limited-time Mountain Dew flavor was a strong 2025 hit, earning another run as a Little Caesars exclusive.

Little Caesars is pairing Mountain Dew Mango Rush with a 4-pack of Crazy Puffs in the $4.99 Crazy Puff Crave Combo.

PepsiCo and Little Caesars say Mountain Dew Mango Rush delivers bold flavor, strong value, and a craveable pairing.

PepsiCo has decided to bring back a special flavor to Little Caesars, as Mountain Dew Mango Rush will make a comeback this month. Apparently, the drink was so popular they have decided to bring it back for a few months as it will be available as an exclusive again starting on May 18, and running across the entire Summer. They're also pairing it with a special deal to entice you to snag one on the cheap with some Crazy Puffs. We have mroe details from the announcement for you here, along with a coupel quotes by both companies on the retrurn.

Mountain Dew Mango Rush Returns To Little Caesars for Summer 2026

The beverage delivers a bold taste of delicious mango flavor with the signature refreshing citrus kick of Mountain Dew fans love in a new limited-edition can design created for Little Caesars. To sweeten the deal, Little Caesars is giving fans another reason to hurry into stores with the Crazy Puff Crave Combo – a flavor-packed pairing that delivers on both taste and value. For just $4.99, customers can enjoy a 16-ounce can of Mountain Dew Mango Rush alongside a 4-pack of fan-favorite Crazy Puffs– an amazing deal featuring two delicious favorites, including an exclusive, limited-time Mountain Dew flavor you can't get anywhere else, all for under $5. Designed to be enjoyed together, the combo brings outstanding taste to every bite and sip, with the bold, refreshing flavor of Mountain Dew Mango Rush pairing perfectly with Little Caesars pepperoni Crazy Puffs for a next-level experience.

"At Little Caesars, we're always looking for ways to bring our customers even more irresistible flavor at an incredible value. That's why we're thrilled to be bringing back Mountain Dew Mango Rush with the ultimate deal by pairing with our Crazy Puffs at an unbeatable price," said Greg Hamilton, Chief Marketing Officer, Little Caesars.

"Mountain Dew Mango Rush was a top-performing launch in 2025. This partnership with Little Caesars focuses on delivering bold, unexpected flavor profiles that resonate with our core consumers. We are building on the momentum of previous exclusives to deepen our presence in the national restaurant market. We are excited to give fans another chance to enjoy the refreshing mango twist and this delicious pairing," said Scott Finlow, Chief Marketing Officer, PepsiCo Away From Home.

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