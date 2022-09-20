Assassin's Creed II For Xbox 360 System Up For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that mainly deals in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare, sealed copy of Assassin's Creed II, a game for the Xbox 360 console, up for auction! This game is a sequel to the acclaimed first Assassin's Creed game, but rather than it taking place in the Middle East it takes place in Renaissance-era Italy. Prospective bidders will only have up until Tuesday, September 20th, to place a bid on this amazing video game for the Xbox 360.

In Assassin's Creed II, you once again enter the Anima as experimental subject Desmond Miles, who enters his ancestral memories through the device. However, this time, instead of utilizing the memories of Altaïr Ibn-La'Ahad, the Syrian assassin protagonist of the first game, Desmond accesses the ancestral memories of Ezio Auditore da Firenze, an assassin in Renaissance-era Italy. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Assassin's Creed II – Wata 9.2 A+ Sealed [Microsoft Security Label], Xbox 360 Ubisoft 2009 USA. Second major installment in the Assassin's Creed series, and the sequel to 2007's Assassin's Creed. Developed by Ubisoft Montreal. Wata notes, "Disc loose in case."

If you wish to place a bid on this wonderful sealed copy of Assassin's Creed II for the Xbox 360, please kindly note that you will only have up until Tuesday, September 20th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!