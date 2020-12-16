Classic Iron Man/ Doctor Doom Story On Auction At ComicConnect

Iron Man and Doctor Doom make for a perfect pairing in one of the best Marvel Comics issues you will ever read. David Michelinie, John Romita Jr., and Bob Layton spin a tale of the two having to work together back in the days of King Arthur. Such great stuff. This copy, on auction over at ComicConnect right now, is the highest graded copy of this classic CGC has on record, 9.8. It's currently sitting at only $88 with only a few hours left, it is criminal that this Iron Man story is selling for so low. That just means that someone is going to get a steal with this book, part of Event Auction #44. Check it out below.

The All-Time Champ Iron Man Story

"Here are the books details from the site: ow/white pgs; QES Certified: Criteria met: impressive prime focal area + deep color strike (black, red & yellow), double-sized issue; Dr. Doom cover, Highest Graded. Iron Man and Doctor Doom find themselves stranded in the past in the kingdom of Camelot. A band of knights of the roundtable confronts the duo, and they skirmish when Dr. Doom refuses to acknowledge their authority, but Iron Man makes Doom agree to go with them to Camelot. The duo present themselves to King Arthur, but Doom's royal pretensions do not impress the king. Doom forces a servant to give him the location of Morgan Le Fay's castle and requests the witch's aid in rescuing his mother from hell."

