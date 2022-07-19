Pokémon Sapphire, Sealed & Graded, Up For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly with auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare, graded and sealed copy of Pokémon Sapphire Version up for auction! This game, one of the first Game Boy Advance games in the series' third generation, introduced multiple innovations into the series in order to streamline many different aspects of it into something far more consistent and futureproofed than its earlier entries. Prospective bidders will only have up until Tuesday, July 19th, to place a bid on this exceptional Pokémon game.

In Pokémon Sapphire, much like its counterpart Pokémon Ruby, you play as a young kid who has just moved to the Hoenn region of the Pokémon world. You will be thrust into this world, soon receiving your first pocket monster and after that, taking on the region's evil team (in this case, Team Aqua) as they aim to bring a cataclysmic flood to the world. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

First installment of the third generation of Pokémon, released alongside Pokémon Ruby. Directed by Junichi Masuda and Satoshi Tajiri. Designed by Shigeki Morimoto. Directed by Junichi Masuda. Cover art by Ken Sugimori.

If you wish to place a bid on this sealed, graded copy of Pokémon Sapphire, please kindly note that you will only have up until Tuesday, July 19th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!