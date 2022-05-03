Pokémon TCG: Shining Tyranitar On The Auction Block At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that mainly deals in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a graded, secret-rare copy of Shining Tyranitar from Neo Destiny, a second-generation expansion set for the Pokémon Trading Card Game up for auction! A remarkably sought-after relic of a simpler time, this card was about as edgy as the Pokémon TCG got, short of Houndoom from the previous two expansions, Neo Discovery and Neo Revelation. Prospective bidders for this item will only have up until Tuesday, May 3rd, to place a bid on this fantastic (and sparkly) trading card!

It is pretty widely known that of the type elements represented in the secret-rare "Shining" Pokémon from Neo Destiny, Water-types are not present. This is because they were represented twice in the previous set, Neo Revelation, in the form of Shining Magikarp and Shining Gyarados. Nevertheless, each other type in the game got a Shining form in Neo Destiny to compensate. However, these cards, Shining Tyranitar included, were all very, very hard to get your hands on back in the day! Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

This is a Pokémon that you sure wouldn't want to meet in battle! Tyranitar is center-stage on this card from the Neo Destiny Set. This card is a three star rarity and is numbered 113/105. Shining cards like this one are highly collectable and every time one comes up for auction there is aggressive bidding so we expect the same here. So in other words place your bids now! The artwork is done by Ken Sugimori. PSA certified 227 copies earning NM-MT 8 grade and 628 graded higher.

If you wish to place a bid on this exceptional copy of Shining Tyranitar from the Pokémon TCG, please kindly note that you will only have up until Tuesday, May 3rd, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!