Remembering Valiant Entertainment's Golden Ages Once upon a time, Valiant Entertainment rocked the comic book industry. And it's still rocking the comic book marketplace.

Valiant Comics was founded in 1989 by former Marvel Comics editor-in-chief Jim Shooter along with lawyer and businessman Steven Massarsky, after a failed attempt to purchase Marvel Entertainment. Valiant recruited prominent writers and artists from Shooter's time at Marvel, including Barry Windsor-Smith and Bob Layton, and launched a shared universe of original superhero comics and Gold Key characters licensed from Western Publishing, launching with Magnus Robot Fighter, Solar Man Of The Atom, Harbinger, Rai and X-O Manowar.

Valiant innovated concepts such as zero "origin" issues, the gold logo program, coupons redeemable for original comic books, and chromium covers and used their Unity crossover in September 1992, to launch Bloodshot, Ninjak, H.A.R.D. Corps, The Second Life of Dr. Mirage, Timewalker, and more. Thirty years later, that would lead to the Bloodshot movie and the planned Harbinger movies. Currently, Valiant is publishing just one title a month under new owners and management, about to relaunch X-O Manowar with Liam Sharp. But it comes with memories of Valiant's Golden Age.

Right now, a number of those titles are up for auction from Heritage Auctions, early X-O Manowar issues with gold editions, the first appearance of Bloodshot in Rai #0, and the golden Hard Corps #1 all CGC slabbed at 9.8. With current bids totalling $159 and the hammer falling today…

Valiant CGC-Certified Group of 5 (Valiant, 1992-93). Includes Rai #0 (first full appearance of Bloodshot – origin and first appearance of new Rai – Harbinger and Solar appearance – David Lapham and Tom Ryder art – Jim Shooter cover); H.A.R.D. Corps #1 (Gold edition gatefold cover – David Lapham and Bob Layon art – Jim Lee cover); X-O Manowar #0 (origin of Aric – Solar cameo – Gold edition chromium wraparound cover – Joe Quesada and Jimmy Palmiotti cover and art), 19 (2 copies, each with serial number insert included – Jim Calafiore cover and art). All issues are CGC-Certified NM/M 9.8 aside from X-O Manowar #0, which is NM+ 9.6. Approximate Overstreet value for group = $116.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.