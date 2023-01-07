1923 Episode 4 "War and the Turquoise Tide" Preview Released With a new episode of Paramount+'s series hitting this Sunday, here's a look at the overview and preview images for Yellowstone prequel 1923.

Never let it be said that Taylor Sheridan likes to play things predictable. If you need proof, then look no further than last Sunday's episode of Sheridan & Paramount+'s Harrison Ford & Helen Mirren-starring 1923: A Yellowstone Origin Story. To say that it lived up to its title ("The War Has Come Home") would be a serious understatement, and we have a look at this week's episode ("War and the Turquoise Tide") that previews the fallout that the Duttons face… as a family member prepares to return home, mourn, and defend the land.

A Look at 1923 S01E04 "War and the Turquoise Tide"

1923 Season 1 Episode 4 "War and the Turquoise Tide": In the wake of the attack, Cara (Mirren) and the Duttons carefully plan their next move. Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) and Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) enjoy the pleasures of Zanzibar, unaware of what has happened back home. Banner Creighton (Jerome Flynn) seeks a powerful ally. Now, here's a look at the preview images released for this week's chapter:

The cast of Paramount+'s 1923 also includes Brandon Sklenar (The Offer), Darren Mann (Animal Kingdom), Michelle Randolph (A Snow White Christmas), James Badge Dale (Hightown), Marley Shelton (Scream), Brian Geraghty (Big Sky), Aminah Nieves (Blueberry), Julia Schlaepfer (The Politician), Jerome Flynn (Game of Thrones), Peter Stormare (Fargo, The Big Lebowski, American Gods), Tim Dekay (Oppenheimer, White Collar), and Amelia Rico (Dark Winds, Yellowstone). Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions, 1923 is executive produced by Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson.

Paramount+'s 1923, the next installment of the Dutton family origin story, introduces a new generation of Duttons, led by patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren). The series explores the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plagued the mountain west and the Duttons who call it home.