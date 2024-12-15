Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: 1923, yellowstone

1923 Season 2 Teaser: For The Duttons, The Fight Is Far From Over

Returning on February 23rd, here's a new teaser for Paramount+ and Taylor Sheridan’s Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford-starring 1923 Season 2.

On the same night that fans of Yellowstone are learning what the future has in store for the franchise, they were also treated to another look at what the past has to offer. On February 23, 2025, Paramount+ and Taylor Sheridan's Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford-starring prequel series 1923 is set to return for a second season. Following up on the big announcement earlier this month, we're getting a brand new teaser that makes it clear that the Duttons are done being pushed around…

In the second season of 1923, a cruel winter brings new challenges and unfinished business to Jacob (Ford) and Cara (Mirren) back at Dutton Ranch. With harsh conditions and adversaries threatening to end the Dutton legacy, Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) embarks on an arduous journey home, racing against time to save his family in Montana. Meanwhile, Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) sets off on her own harrowing trans-Atlantic journey to find Spencer and reclaim their love. Now, here's a look at the image gallery for the second season:

In addition to Mirren and Ford, Paramount+'s 1923 also stars Brandon Sklenar, Julia Schlaepfer, Jerome Flynn, Darren Mann, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Michelle Randolph, Sebastian Roché, Timothy Dalton, and Jennifer Carpenter. With the second season set to premiere on February 23rd, here's a look back at the two previously released teasers:

Distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, Paramount+'s 1923 is executive produced by Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Ben Richardson, Michael Friedman, and Keith Cox.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!