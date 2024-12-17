Posted in: ABC, NCAA, Nerd Food, Pop Culture, Sports, TV | Tagged: football, pop-tarts

2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl Trophy Has "Oppenheimer" Origin Story (VIDEO)

Pop-Tarts goes the extra mile with an "Oppenheimer"-inspired origin story for its new 2024 Bowl Trophy with the working toaster built in.

At this point, we think it's safe to say that the game between the Iowa State Cyclones and the University of Miami Hurricanes is the second most important thing about the Pop-Tarts Bowl. Because when December 28th rolls around, we're tuning in to see which of the game's three mascots – Frosted Hot Fudge Sundae, Frosted Wild Berry, or Frosted Cinnamon Roll – will be chosen to make the ultimate sacrifice. This year, the honor of offering the "thumbs down" has been bestowed upon the game's MVP – and earlier this week, we got a chance to see what the teams are playing for – the new Pop-Tarts Bowl trophy that actually has a working toaster built into it? Seriously. We're not making this up. On one hand, it's pure madness. On the other hand, it makes so much sense on so many levels that it makes our brains hurt. While a trophy unveiling video was released at the time, we're only now learning the true origins of how the trophy came to be… okay, not really. But what we are getting is a really good take on the blockbuster film Oppenheimer – like, way better than it had any right to be.

Here's a look at how the scientists over at Pop-Tarts dared to play god… dared to sly close to the Sun… dared to step on Superman's cape… dared to pull the mask off the old Lone Ranger… wait. We're getting lost in a very old song. Anyway… here's a look at how the Pop-Tarts Bowl Trophy definitely did not come to be (but it's fun anyway):

Here's a look at the unveiling of the big prize (well, the second-biggest prize – choosing a pastry sacrifice still holds the top spot) that went down over this past weekend:

And here's a look back at the official announcement from earlier this month confirming the third potential victim – and you can vote on who you think will be taking the big toaster dive over on the Pop-Tarts website (and get your hands on a box of Frosted Cinnamon Roll Pop-Tarts while you're there, too). In addition, Pop-Tarts shared a training video (Nick Saban?!?) offering an insider's look at how the trio of frosted pastry treats is training for their big day (well, it's definitely going to be a big day for at least one of them) – and we have that waiting for you above.

The wait is over! 🙌 Frosted Cinnamon Roll is signed, sealed, and ready to deliver on shelves and as the third Edible Mascot competin' to get eaten. The food will be back in stores over the next few weeks, but a limited quantity is available now at https://t.co/mL8FzUAFAm! pic.twitter.com/fzpgfw8t9C — Pop-Tarts Bowl (@PopTartsBowl) December 4, 2024 Show Full Tweet

