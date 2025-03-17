Posted in: Awards Show, Events, Fox, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: iHeartRadio Music Awards

2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards: Billie Eilish Performs "Wildflower"

Check out Billie Eilish and Finneas Eilish's amazing performance of "Wildflower" to kick off FOX's 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards broadcast.

As great as it was to hear what Hop Hop icon and 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards host LL Cool J had to say to open up tonight's FOX broadcast, this was a music awards show. With that in mind, attendees at the ceremony and viewers at home were treated to Billie Eilish being joined by her brother and collaborator Finneas Eilish for an amazing performance of "Wildflower" (from the 2024 album Hit Me Hard and Soft). The audience was easily swept up in what the duo were offering, with Finneas' acoustic guitar matching Billie Eilish's vocals note for note. One moment that really stood out was the moment with the duo was nearing the end of the performance – with Billie Eilish hitting us with the lyric, "I know you didn't mean to hurt me, so I kept it to myself," that had an even harder impact by how captivated the audience was by it all. Along with opening tonight's show, Billie Eilish was also nominated in a number of categories during this year's ceremony.

Now in its twelfth year, the iHeartRadio Music Awards is a star-studded event celebrating the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2024 while also offering a preview of the upcoming hits of 2025. The show will feature live performances from the biggest artists in music, as well as surprise duets, collaborations, and award presentations in multiple categories.

Since the Awards' inception in 2013, the show has included live performances and appearances by such artists as Bon Jovi, Maroon 5, Camila Cabello, Bruno Mars, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Jason Aldean, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Sam Smith, Megan Thee Stallion, Lady Gaga, Madonna, Blake Shelton, Pharrell, Pitbull, Justin Bieber, and many more.

This year's iHeartRadio Music Awards will also pay tribute to Los Angeles's resiliency and rebuilding following the devastating wildfires that affected the entire community and will drive donations to FireAidLA.org.

