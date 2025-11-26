Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: national dog show

2025 National Dog Show Pregame Preview: Who Wants Some Pup Pics?

With NBC's 2025 National Dog Show Presented by Purina hitting screens on Thanksgiving, we've got a pregame preview with a whole lot of pups.

Article Summary Get ready for the 2025 National Dog Show, airing Thanksgiving Day at 12pm EST on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

John O’Hurley, David Frei, and Mary Carillo return to host with expert commentary and behind-the-scenes access.

Enjoy our "pregame preview" of the holiday event, plus highlights and results from the 2024 National Dog Show competition.

Relive Vito the Pug's Best in Show win with group judging recaps and video coverage of all the contenders.

After Santa Claus makes his way onto the streets of NYC to wrap up the 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade tomorrow morning, NBC does right by all of the dog lovers out there with the 2025 National Dog Show Presented by Purina, hitting screens beginning at 12 pm EST (and available to stream on Peacock). John O'Hurley and David Frei are back as hosts, with Mary Carillo on-site at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center for commentary, analysis, and behind-the-scenes looks. We're going to have our complete viewing guide and preview hitting on Thursday, but we thought you might appreciate getting a sneak peek at what's to come from the holiday tradition. In addition, we offer a look back at last year's competition.

2024 National Dog Show Flashback

It began with 1,940 dogs representing 205 breeds and ended with a pug named Vito being crowned by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia and the American Kennel Club (AKC) as their 2024 National Dog Show champion during their NBC broadcast. After proving victorious in the Toy Group (which included 24 breeds), Vito the Pug took on the other six group winners and walked away with Best in Show. In addition, the Welsh Terrier named Verde (winner of the Terrier Group) was named Reserve Best in Show. Here's a look at what went down, featuring Vito's victory showcase and a glimpse of the group judging process below.

Along with a look at Vito the Pug's journey from Toy Group winner to Best in Show, here's a chance to check out how the judging went with all seven groups in the recap videos below:

Toy Group Winner: Vito the Pug (Best in Show)

Terrier Group Winner: Verde the Welsh Terrier (Reserve Best in Show)

Herding Group Winner: Rupert the Berger Picard

Hound Group Winner: The Zit the Ibizan Hound

Non-Sporting Group Winner: JJ the Lhasa Apso

Sporting Group: Houston the Clumber Spaniel

Working Group: Monty the Giant Schnauzer

