2025 NFL Draft Round #1 Viewing Guide: ABC, ESPN, Pat McAfee & More

Here's your viewing guide to the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, including what ABC, ESPN, Pat McAfee have going on and much more.

Welcome to the first day and first round of the 2025 NFL Draft! Taking place at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, and running from tonight through Saturday, April 26, football fans will experience over 14 hours of coverage across ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, ESPN's social media platforms, NFL Network, NFL+, and more. But it all begins with Round #1, and that's what we're here to help you with, so you know where all the coverage is. What follows is a rundown of what ABC and ESPN have planned for the night, including who will be in the studio and out on the field. In addition, we look at what The Pat McAfee Show has going on tonight (along with some pre-draft insights from the crew), other options that are available to help you immerse yourself in the first round, and more. In addition, we have a look at what some of the folks who are in the know had to share about tonight's opening round and what we can expect…

When, Where & How Can I Watch 2025 NFL Draft Night #1? The first round will air on NFL Network, NFL+, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes on Thursday, April 24th, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The Pat McAfee Show Draft Spectacular will air on YouTube, TikTok, the ESPN App, and ESPN+.

What's Going on at ESPN? ESPN is looking to focus on the specific NFL team and the draftee's on-field performance, highlighting their athletic accolades and impact on the field. ESPN's NFL Draft analysts include NFL Draft guru, Mel Kiper Jr., 1999 NFL draftee Booger McFarland, and 1991 NFL draftee Louis Riddick – with Mike Greenberg anchoring the presentation. Adam Schefter will bring ESPN viewers all the latest news and information, while ESPN college football reporter Molly McGrath will interview prospects from the main NFL Draft stage, following their selection.

What's Going on at ABC? ABC is looking to focus on storytelling and the draftee's road to the NFL Draft, highlighting their lesser-known stories. Rece Davis will host, alongside 2025 Sports Emmy-nominees Kirk Herbstreit and Nick Saban and 1992 NFL draftee Desmond Howard. NFL Draft analyst Field Yates will join college football and NFL reporter and host Laura Rutledge in the green room throughout round one, bringing ABC viewers prospect family interviews, as college football insider Pete Thamel contributes the latest news and information.

What's the Deal with "The Pat McAfee Show Draft Spectacular"? Live from Green Bay, The Pat McAfee Show Draft Spectacular will cover all 32 picks on Thursday night, building on the success of last year's kick-off edition. Pat McAfee and his crew – Darius Butler, Connor Campbell, Tone Digs, AJ Hawk, and Ty Schmit – will bring "The Spectacular" to Green Bay, where notable personalities will join them as each pick is analyzed and discussed in McAfee's signature style.

Who's Reporting Live from the Team Facilities? The following reporters will cover the clubs with five out of the top nine picks: Jeff Darlington– Tennessee Titans, Jeremy Fowler – Cleveland Browns, Sal Paolantonio– New York Giants, Mike Reiss– New England Patriots, and Lindsey Thiry– New Orleans Saints.

I Can't Get Enough of 2025 NFL Draft Day #1! What Else Do You Got? We're glad you asked!

ESPN Radio: Host Chris Carlin will be joined alongside 2004 NFL draftee Max Starks, who will be making his NFL Draft debut, NFL front office insider Mike Tannenbaum, college football reporter Ian Fitzsimmons, and NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid.

ESPN Deportes: Eduardo Varela, Pablo Viruega, and Ciro Procuna will deliver exclusive Spanish-language coverage alongside NFL expert Miguel Pasquel. NFL reporter M.J. Acosta-Ruiz will be on-site in Green Bay.

ESPN's DraftCast: Fans can track every pick of the NFL Draft with real-time data and instant analysis, available on com.

ESPN NFL Draft Day Predictor and Simulator: Fans can see the likelihood of where a player will get drafted through the ESPN NFL Draft Day Predictor and ESPN NFL Draft Simulator, while also having the opportunity to make picks and conduct trades themselves.

Fantastic! Anything Else I Should Know – Like How Round #1 Is Going to Go? Again, we're glad you asked – and that's the best place to start! At the time we were putting this together, this was how it was looking for the first round:

1) Tennessee Titans

2) Cleveland Browns

3) New York Giants

4) New England Patriots

5) Jacksonville Jaguars

6) Las Vegas Raiders

7) New York Jets

8) Carolina Panthers

9) New Orleans Saints

10) Chicago Bears

11) San Francisco 49ers

12) Dallas Cowboys

13) Miami Dolphins

14) Indianapolis Colts

15) Atlanta Falcons

16) Arizona Cardinals

17) Cincinnati Bengals

18) Seattle Seahawks

19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20) Denver Broncos

21) Pittsburgh Steelers

22) Los Angeles Chargers

23) Green Bay Packers

24) Minnesota Vikings

25) Houston Texans

26) Los Angeles Rams

27) Baltimore Ravens

28) Detroit Lions

29) Washington Commanders

30) Buffalo Bills

31) Kansas City Chiefs

32) Philadelphia Eagles

