2026 Golden Globes Viewers Guide: Here's Everything You Need to Know!

Our 2026 Golden Globes Viewers Guide includes when/where to watch, a complete list of nominees, a rundown of the presenters, and much more!

Article Summary Find out how to watch the 2026 Golden Globes live on CBS, Paramount+, Hulu, Fubo, and DirecTV.

Nikki Glaser returns as host for the 83rd Annual Golden Globes, joined by a star-studded presenter lineup.

See the full list of film and television nominees, from blockbuster movies to top TV series and podcasts.

Helen Mirren honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award, Sarah Jessica Parker receives the Carol Burnett Award.

Tonight's the big night, folks! CBS and the Golden Globes' 83rd Annual Golden Globes is set to recognize some of the best and brightest artists and works that Film and Television had to offer over the past year – and we have everything you need to know to join in on the celebration. What follows is a rundown of when and where to watch, a deeper dive into our host's "origin story," a complete list of this year's nominees, a rundown of tonight's presenters, and so much more. Plus, we dropped in a look back to this past week's "Golden Eve" event and some video previews for the big night – here's a look!

When & Where Can I Watch the "83rd Annual Golden Globes"? The 83rd Annual Golden Globes airs/streams live from the Beverly Hilton on Sunday, January 11th (8:00-11:00 pm, live ET/5:00-8:00 pm, live PT) on the CBS Television Network, and is available to stream on Paramount+ Premium, DirecTV, Fubo, and Hulu+Live TV.

Who's Hosting the "83rd Annual Golden Globes"? Acclaimed Golden Globe-, Grammy- and Emmy-nominated comedian and actress Nikki Glaser takes the stage to host the 83rd Annual Golden Globes, her second consecutive year hosting.

Who's Nominated for the "83rd Annual Golden Globes"? We have a complete rundown of the Film and Television categories waiting for you below.

Who's Presenting During the "83rd Annual Golden Globes"? Presenters for tonight's festivities include Amanda Seyfried, Ana de Armas, Ayo Edebiri, Charli xcx, Chris Pine, Colman Domingo, Connor Storrie, Dakota Fanning, Dave Franco, Diane Lane, George Clooney, Hailee Steinfeld, Hudson Williams, Jason Bateman, Jennifer Garner, Joe Keery, Judd Apatow, Julia Roberts, Justin Hartley, Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key, Kevin Bacon, Kevin Hart, Kyra Sedgwick, Lalisa Manobal, Luke Grimes, Macaulay Culkin, Marlon Wayans, Melissa McCarthy, Mila Kunis, Miley Cyrus, Minnie Driver, Orlando Bloom, Pamela Anderson, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, Sean Hayes, Snoop Dogg, Wanda Sykes, Will Arnett, and Zoë Kravitz.

Were Any Special Awards Presented for the "83rd Annual Golden Globes"? At a special event during "Golden Globes" week, Helen Mirren received the 2026 Cecil B. DeMille Award, and Sarah Jessica Parker received the 2026 Carol Burnett Award (with the ceremony spotlighted during CBS's Golden Eve: The Golden Globes Honor Helen Mirren & Sarah Jessica Parker).

What Can You Tell Us About "83rd Annual Golden Globes" Host Nikki Glaser?

Named "Comedian of the Year" by The New York Times and known for her razor-sharp wit and humor, Nikki Glaser's shockingly honest, no-holds-barred style has solidified her as one of the funniest voices in comedy today. Previously, Glaser headlined her first critically acclaimed HBO comedy special Good Clean Filth in 2022, and earned a Writers Guild Award as well as Emmy, Grammy, Golden Globe, and Critics Choice Award nominations for Nikki Glaser: Someday You'll Die, which set the record for both the best premiere night for an HBO comedy special in more than two years and for the #1 largest streaming audience for a comedy special in HBO Max/Max history.

In 2021, Glaser launched The Nikki Glaser Podcast for iHeartMedia and Will Ferrell's Big Money Players Podcast Network (BMP). She currently hosts and executive produces Lovers and Liars, the spinoff of the hit HBO Max and CW reality dating series FBoy Island, which Glaser hosted and executive produced for three seasons. Glaser recently wrapped her "Alive and Unwell" tour across the U.S., Canada, and Australia in October 2025.

83rd Annual Golden Globes Nominees – Film

BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

FRANKENSTEIN (Netflix)

HAMNET (Focus Features)

IT WAS JUST AN ACCIDENT (NEON)

THE SECRET AGENT (NEON)

SENTIMENTAL VALUE (NEON)

SINNERS (Warner Bros. Pictures)

BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

BLUE MOON (Sony Pictures Classics)

BUGONIA (Focus Features)

MARTY SUPREME (A24)

NO OTHER CHOICE (NEON)

NOUVELLE VAGUE (Netflix)

ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER (Warner Bros. Pictures)

BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED

ARCO (NEON)

DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA INFINITY CASTLE (Aniplex, Crunchyroll, Sony Pictures Entertainment)

ELIO (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

KPOP DEMON HUNTERS (Netflix)

LITTLE AMÉLIE OR THE CHARACTER OF RAIN (GKIDS)

ZOOTOPIA 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

CINEMATIC AND BOX OFFICE ACHIEVEMENT

AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

F1 (Apple Original Films)

KPOP DEMON HUNTERS (Netflix)

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – THE FINAL RECKONING (Paramount Pictures)

SINNERS (Warner Bros. Pictures)

WEAPONS (Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema)

WICKED: FOR GOOD (Universal Pictures)

ZOOTOPIA 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

BEST MOTION PICTURE – NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE

IT WAS JUST AN ACCIDENT (NEON) – FRANCE

NO OTHER CHOICE (NEON) – SOUTH KOREA

THE SECRET AGENT (NEON) – BRAZIL

SENTIMENTAL VALUE (NEON) – NORWAY

SIRĀT (NEON) – SPAIN

THE VOICE OF HIND RAJAB (WILLA) – TUNISIA

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

JESSIE BUCKLEY (HAMNET)

JENNIFER LAWRENCE (DIE MY LOVE)

RENATE REINSVE (SENTIMENTAL VALUE)

JULIA ROBERTS (AFTER THE HUNT)

TESSA THOMPSON (HEDDA)

EVA VICTOR (SORRY, BABY)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

JOEL EDGERTON (TRAIN DREAMS)

OSCAR ISAAC (FRANKENSTEIN)

DWAYNE JOHNSON (THE SMASHING MACHINE)

MICHAEL B. JORDAN (SINNERS)

WAGNER MOURA (THE SECRET AGENT)

JEREMY ALLEN WHITE (SPRINGSTEEN: DELIVER ME FROM NOWHERE)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

ROSE BYRNE (IF I HAD LEGS I'D KICK YOU)

CYNTHIA ERIVO (WICKED: FOR GOOD)

KATE HUDSON (SONG SUNG BLUE)

CHASE INFINITI (ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER)

AMANDA SEYFRIED (THE TESTAMENT OF ANN LEE)

EMMA STONE (BUGONIA)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET (MARTY SUPREME)

GEORGE CLOONEY (JAY KELLY)

LEONARDO DICAPRIO (ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER)

ETHAN HAWKE (BLUE MOON)

LEE BYUNG-HUN (NO OTHER CHOICE)

JESSE PLEMONS (BUGONIA)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

EMILY BLUNT (THE SMASHING MACHINE)

ELLE FANNING (SENTIMENTAL VALUE)

ARIANA GRANDE (WICKED: FOR GOOD)

INGA IBSDOTTER LILLEAAS (SENTIMENTAL VALUE)

AMY MADIGAN (WEAPONS)

TEYANA TAYLOR (ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

BENICIO DEL TORO (ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER)

JACOB ELORDI (FRANKENSTEIN)

PAUL MESCAL (HAMNET)

SEAN PENN (ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER)

ADAM SANDLER (JAY KELLY)

STELLAN SKARSGÅRD (SENTIMENTAL VALUE)

BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE

PAUL THOMAS ANDERSON (ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER)

RYAN COOGLER (SINNERS)

GUILLERMO DEL TORO (FRANKENSTEIN)

JAFAR PANAHI (IT WAS JUST AN ACCIDENT)

JOACHIM TRIER (SENTIMENTAL VALUE)

CHLOÉ ZHAO (HAMNET)

BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE

PAUL THOMAS ANDERSON (ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER)

RONALD BRONSTEIN, JOSH SAFDIE (MARTY SUPREME)

RYAN COOGLER (SINNERS)

JAFAR PANAHI (IT WAS JUST AN ACCIDENT)

ESKIL VOGT, JOACHIM TRIER (SENTIMENTAL VALUE)

CHLOÉ ZHAO, MAGGIE O'FARRELL (HAMNET)

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE

ALEXANDRE DESPLAT (FRANKENSTEIN)

LUDWIG GÖRANSSON (SINNERS)

JONNY GREENWOOD (ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER)

KANGDING RAY (SIRĀT)

MAX RICHTER (HAMNET)

HANS ZIMMER (F1)

BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE

"DREAM AS ONE" –– AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH

Music by: Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen

Lyrics by: Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen

"GOLDEN" –– KPOP DEMON HUNTERS

Music by: Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun

Lyrics by: Kim Eun-jae (EJAE), Mark Sonnenblick

"I LIED TO YOU" –– SINNERS

Music by: Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson

Lyrics by: Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson

"NO PLACE LIKE HOME" –– WICKED: FOR GOOD

Music by: Stephen Schwartz

Lyrics by: Stephen Schwartz

"THE GIRL IN THE BUBBLE" –– WICKED: FOR GOOD

Music by: Stephen Schwartz

Lyrics by: Stephen Schwartz

"TRAIN DREAMS" –– TRAIN DREAMS

Music by: Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner

Lyrics by: Nick Cave

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

THE DIPLOMAT (NETFLIX)

THE PITT (HBO MAX)

PLURIBUS (APPLE TV)

SEVERANCE (APPLE TV)

SLOW HORSES (APPLE TV)

THE WHITE LOTUS (HBO MAX)

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY (ABC)

THE BEAR (FX ON HULU)

HACKS (HBO MAX)

NOBODY WANTS THIS (NETFLIX)

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING (HULU)

THE STUDIO (APPLE TV)

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

ADOLESCENCE (NETFLIX)

ALL HER FAULT (PEACOCK)

THE BEAST IN ME (NETFLIX)

BLACK MIRROR (NETFLIX)

DYING FOR SEX (FX ON HULU)

THE GIRLFRIEND (PRIME VIDEO)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

KATHY BATES (MATLOCK)

BRITT LOWER (SEVERANCE)

HELEN MIRREN (MOBLAND)

BELLA RAMSEY (THE LAST OF US)

KERI RUSSELL (THE DIPLOMAT)

RHEA SEEHORN (PLURIBUS)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

STERLING K. BROWN (PARADISE)

DIEGO LUNA (ANDOR)

GARY OLDMAN (SLOW HORSES)

MARK RUFFALO (TASK)

ADAM SCOTT (SEVERANCE)

NOAH WYLE (THE PITT)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

KRISTEN BELL (NOBODY WANTS THIS)

AYO EDEBIRI (THE BEAR)

SELENA GOMEZ (ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING)

NATASHA LYONNE (POKER FACE)

JENNA ORTEGA (WEDNESDAY)

JEAN SMART (HACKS)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

ADAM BRODY (NOBODY WANTS THIS)

STEVE MARTIN (ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING)

GLEN POWELL (CHAD POWERS)

SETH ROGEN (THE STUDIO)

MARTIN SHORT (ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING)

JEREMY ALLEN WHITE (THE BEAR)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

CLAIRE DANES (THE BEAST IN ME)

RASHIDA JONES (BLACK MIRROR)

AMANDA SEYFRIED (LONG BRIGHT RIVER)

SARAH SNOOK (ALL HER FAULT)

MICHELLE WILLIAMS (DYING FOR SEX)

ROBIN WRIGHT (THE GIRLFRIEND)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

JACOB ELORDI (THE NARROW ROAD TO THE DEEP NORTH)

PAUL GIAMATTI (BLACK MIRROR)

STEPHEN GRAHAM (ADOLESCENCE)

CHARLIE HUNNAM (MONSTER: THE ED GEIN STORY)

JUDE LAW (BLACK RABBIT)

MATTHEW RHYS (THE BEAST IN ME)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION

CARRIE COON (THE WHITE LOTUS)

ERIN DOHERTY (ADOLESCENCE)

HANNAH EINBINDER (HACKS)

CATHERINE O'HARA (THE STUDIO)

PARKER POSEY (THE WHITE LOTUS)

AIMEE LOU WOOD (THE WHITE LOTUS)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION

OWEN COOPER (ADOLESCENCE)

BILLY CRUDUP (THE MORNING SHOW)

WALTON GOGGINS (THE WHITE LOTUS)

JASON ISAACS (THE WHITE LOTUS)

TRAMELL TILLMAN (SEVERANCE)

ASHLEY WALTERS (ADOLESCENCE)

BEST PERFORMANCE IN STAND-UP COMEDY ON TELEVISION

BILL MAHER (BILL MAHER: IS ANYONE ELSE SEEING THIS?

BRETT GOLDSTEIN (BRETT GOLDSTEIN: THE SECOND BEST NIGHT OF YOUR LIFE)

KEVIN HART (KEVIN HART: ACTING MY AGE)

KUMAIL NANJIANI (KUMAIL NANJIANI: NIGHT THOUGHTS)

RICKY GERVAIS (RICKY GERVAIS: MORTALITY)

SARAH SILVERMAN (SARAH SILVERMAN: POSTMORTEM)

BEST PODCAST

ARMCHAIR EXPERT WITH DAX SHEPARD (WONDERY)

CALL HER DADDY (SIRIUSXM)

GOOD HANG WITH AMY POEHLER (SPOTIFY)

THE MEL ROBBINS PODCAST (SIRIUSXM)

SMARTLESS (SIRIUSXM)

UP FIRST (NPR (NATIONAL PUBLIC RADIO)

Who's Producing the 83rd Annual Golden Globes? Multi-Emmy Award-winning producing duo Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner of White Cherry Entertainment (WCE) will return as executive-producing showrunners for the 83rd Annual Golden Globes. Dick Clark Productions will plan, host, and produce the 83rd Annual Golden Globes, which has been viewed in more than 185 countries and territories worldwide. This year's votes were again tabulated by KPMG, the U.S. audit, tax, and advisory firm.

