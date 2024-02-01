Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: 3 Body Problem, netflix, preview, teaser

3 Body Problem: Next on Netflix 2024 Brings New Preview Images, Teaser

Check out these newly-released preview images & teaser for Netflix, David Benioff & D.B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo's 3 Body Problem.

Article Summary Netflix's 3 Body Problem by Benioff & Weiss and Woo unveils new preview images & teaser.

The series, based on Liu Cixin's bestseller, is creating buzz with its most recent trailer.

Set for a March 21, 2024 release, the show teases a blend of history and sci-fi.

Notable producers include Rian Johnson and Plan B Entertainment, among others.

You can rest assured that David Benioff & D.B. Weiss and Alexander Woo's 3 Body Problem received a lot of love in the Next on Netflix 2024 trailer that was released earlier today (above). Stemming from the Emmy Award-winning duo behind HBO's Game of Thrones and the Emmy Award-nominated writer-producer behind such series such as The Terror: Infamy & True Blood, the upcoming Netflix series is inspired by Liu Cixin's international bestseller. Now, we have some new preview images to pass along – as well as a mini-teaser that went live on social media shortly after the big streaming trailer debut.

With the highly-anticipated series set to hit screens next month, here's a look at the latest teaser for Netflix's 3 Body Problem:

Destroy the old world. Forge the new world. 3 BODY PROBLEM. March 21. pic.twitter.com/SiwXoWFOcF — 3 Body Problem (@3body) February 1, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Based on what you're about to see in the following official trailer, the series is definitely looking to bring something new to the visual scene when it comes to sci-fi – in much the same way that the novel did in the sci-fi literary world.

With a cast that includes Jovan Adepo, John Bradley, Liam Cunningham, Eiza González, Jess Hong, Marlo Kelly, Alex Sharp, Sea Shimooka, Zine Tseng, Saamer Usmani, Benedict Wong, Jonathan Pryce, Rosalind Chao, Ben Schnetzer, and Eve Ridley, here's a look at a clip from Netflix's 3 Body Problem – set to hit screens on March 21, 2024:

A young woman's fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time to a group of brilliant scientists in the present day. As the laws of nature unravel before their eyes, five former colleagues reunite to confront the greatest threat in humanity's history.

Benioff and Weiss are Showrunners and Executive Producers. Alexander Woo (The Terror: Infamy, True Blood) co-created the series with Benioff & Weiss and is an Executive Producer and Writer. Bernadette Caulfield (Game of Thrones, The X-Files) is an Executive Producer. Rian Johnson (Knives Out, Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi), Ram Bergman & Nena Rodrigue are Executive Producers for T-Street. Lin Qi, the late former Chairman of Yoozoo Group, and Zhao Jilong, CEO of the rights-holder, The Three-Body Universe, are Executive Producers. Plan B Entertainment – Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner & Jeremy Kleiner's company (Okja, Moonlight) are Executive Producers. Rosamund Pike & Robie Uniacke are Executive Producers for Primitive Streak.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!