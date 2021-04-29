5 Things The Chadster Absolutely Hated About AEW Dynamite Last Night

Howdy, folks! It's been a long journey, but The Chadster has finally clawed his way back into a weekly wrestling recap job here at Bleeding Cool. Unfortunately, that jerk Ryan Fassett is firmly entrenched as the reviewer for The Chadster's beloved WWE NXT, which means The Chadster has been assigned to cover AEW Dynamite.

The Chadster begged to be allowed to cover any show other than the rival of The Chadster's beloved NXT, the show that bullied NXT off Wednesday nights, but management said "no, Chadster. You will cover AEW Dynamite." The Chadster thinks it must be some kind of test. Fine. The Chadster will play along. Welcome to…

Let The Chadster be clear about one thing: The Chadster hated everything about Dynamite last night. Dynamite's very existence is an insult to The Chadster's beloved WWE. But if The Chadster had to choose the five things he hated most, this is what they are, augmented with clips of AEW Dynamite from AEW's YouTube page.

Miro is Finally Living Up to His Potential

Something has changed in recent weeks for Miro… and The Chadster doesn't like it. The former WWE star has gotten much more serious, and he even turned on his friend, Kip Sabien, this week. This new Miro is a threat to everyone in AEW. He's a wrestler to be taken seriously. And it makes The Chadster so angry! AEW doesn't need more compelling characters! They have enough! How is WWE supposed to compete with that?!

Dark Order and Darby Allin Prove AEW Can Make New Stars

It's been years since WWE was able to make a new star out of someone on their roster. It's tough, you know, because WWE doesn't want any start to become bigger than the company itself. Then what would happen if that star left to go to AEW? That's why it's so unfair that AEW is able to just make new stars whenever they feel like it. Darby Allin vs. Preston Vance in the main event of AEW Dynamite last night just proves how easy it is for AEW. And that's not fair at all.

This Kind of Action Should be Illegal

Seriously, how is AEW allowed to put on a killer match like this one between Orange Cassidy and Penta on a regular episode of Dynamite? Like it's no big deal?! Come on! Dang!

The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle Cut a Great Promo for AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts

But AEW has an unfair advantage because they let the wrestlers have creative input into their characters and they let them speak from the heart during promos. That's now how a wrestling show is supposed to do things, if The Chadster has learned anything from decades of watching WWE. But right there on AEW Dynamite last night, the competitors in next week's Blood and Guts match let loose and everyone sounded great, even the guys that were jobbers in WWE. Totally outrageous!

AEW Dynamite Has Enough Popular Babyfaces Already

Seriously, The Chadster is getting really sick of this. It's so hard for WWE to get people to cheer their babyfaces. The fans are so rude, always booing who they're supposed to cheer and cheering who they're supposed to boo. But on AEW Dynamite, babyfaces naturally get over with the crowd. How the heck is that good for business?! So when Cody Rhodes, arguably AEW's top babyface, got taken out by QT Marshall, The Chadster was hoping he'd be gone for at least a few months, but here he is just a couple of weeks later, back and better than ever. It's just not fair!

The Chadster hopes you enjoyed reading about why AEW Dynamite last night was once again totally unfair to The Chadster's beloved WWE. Rest assured that the five moments above were not the only things The Chadster hated about AEW Dynamite last night. Hopefully management here at Bleeding Cool likes this column and The Chadster will be back next week. If you want to see more, let Bleeding Cool know on Twitter. And that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!

