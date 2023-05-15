9-1-1: FOX Execs on Reason for ABC Move; "Lone Star" Crossover Future Fox Entertainment executives explained the reason why 9-1-1 moved from FOX to ABC and the chances of it still crossing over with "Lone Star."

The wacky world of television & streaming offered more proof of just how painfully wacky it's become when the news hit that FOX had canceled the Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, and Jennifer Love Hewitt-starring 9-1-1. But not so fast because we also learned that the upcoming sixth season finale wouldn't be the show's swan song, after all. That's because the Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk & Tim Minear-created series had locked in a new home over at ABC, with Season 7 debuting on the network next season. The move was considered to be a financial one for FOX, with the series costing a reported $9-$10 million per episode (taking into account cast contracts, effects costs, etc.) – and that was pretty much confirmed earlier today by Rob Wade, CEO of Fox Entertainment.

"We look at shows in two different ways. First and foremost, from a creative lens and how much we like the creative. And the second thing is really the economics of that. I think we felt moving forward into what is really a new era of television, the economics weren't going to pan out on this show for us. The decision was made there that the business model wasn't right for us and that 20th TV would take the show back," Wade explained during a press conference call this morning, ahead of FOX's Upfront presentation later today. And as for the obvious "crossover" question with 9-1-1: Lone Star? That's something that's sounding less in the realm of possibility than it was before – for obvious reasons. "As far as crossovers go, crossovers have always been really hard on the '9-1-1' franchise because they're they're such an ambitious schedule," explained Michael Thorn, president of scripted programming for Fox Entertainment. "They weren't able to do it every year when both shows were on our network anyways, so I'd say it's extremely unlikely."

"Thanks to the creative drive of Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear, as well as the talented cast, 9-1-1 has been one of the most defining and original dramas on network television over the last six seasons and we are honored to bring it to the esteemed group of series on ABC," said Craig Erwich, president, Disney Television Group, when the news of the move was first announced. "It's a privilege to keep 9-1-1 in the family with 20th Television producing, and we look forward to telling more heart-racing and uplifting stories about these beloved characters on our air."