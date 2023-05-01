9-1-1: FOX Ending Series with Season 6; Moves to ABC for Season 7 Earlier today, it was confirmed that 9-1-1 would be ending on FOX with Season 6 and will move to ABC for its seventh season.

The television & streaming landscape just felt a bit of a shift earlier today with the news that FOX has canceled the Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, and Jennifer Love Hewitt-starring 9-1-1. But the upcoming sixth season finale will not be the show's swan song. The Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk & Tim Minear-created series has been picked up by ABC, with Season 7 set to debut on the network next season. The move was considered to be a financial one for FOX, with the series costing a reported $9-$10 million per episode (taking into account cast contracts, effects costs, etc.). For ABC, the pick-up is in line with the network's recent drive towards scripted hour-long dramas and should be able to fit well into the network's line-up.

"It has been an honor to be the founding network of 9-1-1, and we are grateful to Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear, together with Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Ryan Guzman and the rest of the cast and crew, and 20th Television for delivering such an impactful series to Fox," said a FOX spokesperson in a statement. "We wish them well after 9-1-1's final FOX season concludes."

"Thanks to the creative drive of Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear, as well as the talented cast, 9-1-1 has been one of the most defining and original dramas on network television over the last six seasons and we are honored to bring it to the esteemed group of series on ABC," said Craig Erwich, president, Disney Television Group. "It's a privilege to keep 9-1-1 in the family with 20th Television producing, and we look forward to telling more heart-racing and uplifting stories about these beloved characters on our air." The news comes nearly two months after FOX's Rob Lowe-starring spinoff series, 9-1-1: Lone Star was renewed for a fifth season.