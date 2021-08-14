9 Bob's Burgers Supporting Characters Who Deserve More Screen Time

There's always a lot of favorite moments with our main characters, the iconic Belcher family of FOX's Bob's Burgers, but many guest appearances and the occasional side characters become scene-stealers on their own. Plenty of characters featured become fan favorites, with many hoping to see them in future episodes. And we'll put it out there and say that we're no different. Below are ten of my favorite side and/or guest characters to be featured in the long-running animated series.

Boyz4Now: You have to include the band that makes Tina, her friends, and even Louise yelp with excitement and barely contained crushes. You've got Boo Boo, Allen, Matt, and Griffin to make up a hilarious and all too real boy band.

Marshmallow: The amazing character we had the opportunity to meet in the first season at Tina's birthday party. Dressed often in a signature white one-piece monokini style garment, every scene they're in gets better and better.

Fanny: Although she may now be in prison in the Bob's Burgers universe, I can never get that amazing dance number she attempts to sing or that voice by Jordan Peele.

Critter: Going from being a somewhat threatening local motorcycle gang leader to a friend of the belcher's, this is an odd fellow I can't help but love every time he's involved in an episode.

Jodie: Probably one of the most entertaining guests to leave the forced sleepover early, Jodie is my anxiety if it were a person and I can greatly appreciate her for that.

Little King Trashmouth: He may be a raccoon in the alley behind the Belcher household, but he's a king in our hearts, especially when he appears with his husband Gary.

Speedo Guy: He doesn't say much, appearing randomly in scenes from a variety of Bob's Burgers episodes, but when he does it is with style but not often with grace when tired…as evident by his barely audible phrases as he passes.

Nat Kinkle: Sometimes chaotic, always full of heart, Nat always has the back of her friends and makes the episodes she's in loads of fun and relatable (mainly her trip to return some lizards to her ex-girlfriend).

Dr.Yap: He gets a little too much joy out of dentistry, staying at former frat houses, and the random ski trip but he's always a fun part to laugh within episodes he's in.

