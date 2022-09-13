A Friend Of The Family Official Trailer Previews Peacock Series

Peacock's A Friend of the Family had its official trailer debut during the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards and was officially released earlier today. The nine-episode limited drama series is based on true events depicted previously in a docuseries, Abducted in Plain Sight, from Netflix. A Friend of the Family premieres on October 6th with the first three episodes & a new episode weekly after.

A Friend of the Family is based on the harrowing true story of the Broberg family, whose daughter Jan was kidnapped multiple times over a period of a few years by a charismatic, obsessed family "friend." The Brobergs — devoted to their faith, family, and community — were utterly unprepared for the sophisticated tactics their neighbor used to exploit their vulnerabilities, drive them apart, and turn their daughter against them. This is the story of how their lives were permanently altered — and how they survived.

Nick Antosca, showrunner, EP, and writer of A Friend of the Family, has said about the series that"It was a wrenching, complicated story to work on. In addition to the thousands of pages of trial transcripts, FBI notes, interviews, and childhood diaries that we were able to use to tell the story, we have had the privilege of working with Jan Broberg herself. We could not and would not tell this story without Jan and her family's blessing and participation."

A Friend of the Family stars Anna Paquin, Jake Lacy, Colin Hanks, Lio Tipton, McKenna Grace, and Hendrix Yancey. A producer on the series herself, Jan Broberg has been a part of the entire process and has said, "The team of writers, actors, designers, directors, and producers led by Alex Hedlund, Eliza Hittman, and Nick Antosca have captured the heart of how good people can be manipulated and their children victimized. Our story is relatable because so many families have direct experience with this sort of abuse. I hope that our story will start conversations — because secrets live in darkness and silence."