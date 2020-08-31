A.P. Bio Season 3 Interview: Lyric Lewis, Mary Sohn & Jean Villepique

Starting this week (September 3rd, to be precise), the doors to Whitlock High will be thrown open again when the Glenn Howerton (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Patton Oswalt (Happy!)-starring series A.P. Bio returns for a third season- this time, on its new home at Peacock. To help with any last-minute "cramming" you might need to do before then, Bleeding Cool presents a three-part interview series with members of the cast to serve as your "study group" partners. First up, we had a chance to speak with Lyric Lewis (Stef), Mary Sohn (Mary), and Jean Villepique (Michelle)- and in the interview below, we discuss what it was like when the news came down that the series would be returning, what viewers can expect from the new season, and best of all? Lewis, Sohn, and Villepique thank you, the A.P. Bio fans, for keeping the series strong.

When disgraced Harvard philosophy scholar Jack Griffin (Glenn Howerton, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) loses out on his dream job, he is forced to return to Toledo, Ohio, and work as a high school Advanced Placement biology teacher. As he comes crashing into Whitlock High School, Jack makes it absolutely clear that he will not be teaching any biology. Realizing he has a room full of honor roll students at his disposal, Jack decides instead to use the kids' brainpower for his own benefit. But are his students instead helping him to realize his dream job might actually be the one he has right now? Eager to prove that he is still king of the castle, Principal Durbin (Patton Oswalt, Veep) struggles to control the force of nature that is Jack Griffin.

Created by Mike O'Brien, Howerton and Oswalt are joined by Allisyn Snyder, Lyric Lewis, Mary Sohn, Jean Villepique, Tom Bennett, Paula Pell, Charlie McCrackin, Jacob McCarthy, Aparna Brielle, Nick Peine, Eddie Leavy, Jacob Houston, Sari Arambulo, Tucker Albrizzi, and Spence Moore II. A.P. Bio is written and executive produced by O'Brien, with Seth Meyers, Mike Shoemaker, Andrew Singer, and Lorne Michaels also serving as executive producers. Universal Television, Broadway Video, and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions produce.

While not exactly a "ratings juggernaut" for NBC, it's said that a number of network executives were big supporters of the series and the strength of its delayed viewing numbers. The show's strong digital presence was key in finalizing the decision to bring A.P. Bio to the streaming service, as was the online #SaveAPBio campaign. The series pilot pulled a 0.8 in the 18-34 demo, adjusted to a 5.6 after 100 days of delayed viewing. The series also saw strong results digitally with the 18-34 demo, with the first season being NBC's most digital-skewing show of the 2017-18 season, with 35 percent of its 18-49 audience coming from digital platforms. In the second season, A.P. Bio generated 47 percent of its 35-day demo rating from digital platforms, ranking behind only Brooklyn Nine-Nine on the various available platforms.