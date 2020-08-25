A.P. Bio Season 3 – Jack Griffin: Master of Revenge, Thrower of Apples

In less than two weeks, the homeroom bells at Whitlock High will be ringing off the walls as Peacock's A.P. Bio returns for a third season. To get us up-to-speed on the Glenn Howerton (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Patton Oswalt (Happy!)-starring series, the streaming service is reintroducing viewers to some of the "who's who" you should get to know before the season gets underway on September 3rd. Of course, who else to kick things off with than Howerton's Jack Griffin: not exactly "Teacher of the Year" when his underlying mission is to make sure that his students learn absolutely nothing about A.P. Bio during his class (unless it helps with a drug deal?)- but that doesn't mean he's not an educator.

In the following clip "Jack Griffin: Master of Revenge," meet the man who's not only sniper-like with his apple-throwing skills but is also the living, breathing personification of "unable to let things slide":

When disgraced Harvard philosophy scholar Jack Griffin (Glenn Howerton, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) loses out on his dream job, he is forced to return to Toledo, Ohio, and work as a high school Advanced Placement biology teacher. As he comes crashing into Whitlock High School, Jack makes it absolutely clear that he will not be teaching any biology. Realizing he has a room full of honor roll students at his disposal, Jack decides instead to use the kids' brainpower for his own benefit. But are his students instead helping him to realize his dream job might actually be the one he has right now? Eager to prove that he is still king of the castle, Principal Durbin (Patton Oswalt, Veep) struggles to control the force of nature that is Jack Griffin.

Created by Mike O'Brien, Howerton and Oswalt are joined by Allisyn Snyder, Lyric Lewis, Mary Sohn, Jean Villepique, Tom Bennett, Paula Pell, Charlie McCrackin, Jacob McCarthy, Aparna Brielle, Nick Peine, Eddie Leavy, Jacob Houston, Sari Arambulo, Tucker Albrizzi, and Spence Moore II. A.P. Bio is written and executive produced by O'Brien, with Seth Meyers, Mike Shoemaker, Andrew Singer, and Lorne Michaels also serving as executive producers. Universal Television, Broadway Video, and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions produce.

While not exactly a "ratings juggernaut" for NBC, it's said that a number of network executives were big supporters of the series. The show's strong digital presence was key in finalizing the decision to bring A.P. Bio to the streaming service, as was the online #SaveAPBio campaign. The series pilot pulled a 0.8 in the 18-34 demo, adjusted to a 5.6 after 100 days of delayed viewing. The series also saw strong results digitally with the 18-34 demo, with the first season being NBC's most digital-skewing show of the 2017-18 season, with 35 percent of its 18-49 audience coming from digital platforms. In the second season, A.P. Bio generated 47 percent of its 35-day demo rating from digital platforms, ranking behind only Brooklyn Nine-Nine on the various available platforms.