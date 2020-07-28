A.P. Bio Season 3: Peacock Preview Clip Features WWE's Lilian Garcia

While we still have some time to kill before A.P. Bio takes flight on Peacock starting September 3, the streaming service has released a new look at the series that makes the cast that it's never too early to start binging the first two seasons so that you're all caught up in time for the Glenn Howerton (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Patton Oswalt (Happy!)-starring series' return.

While the opening of the video does an excellent job selling the series to the newbies, it was also a nice reminder of why we're big fans of it (even during the rough second season). But the good stuff is waiting for you at the end, with a quick montage of spaghetti-serving, money-licking, skeleton bra-unhooking goodness- and yes, we're pretty sure (in our defense, it goes pretty quickly so we slowed it down like the Zapruder film) that's mixed martial arts in-cage announcer, singer, and WWE/professional wrestling ring announcer Lilian Garcia in what looks like the class taking "professional wrestling" as an extracurricular. Oh no…

When disgraced Harvard philosophy scholar Jack Griffin (Glenn Howerton, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) loses out on his dream job, he is forced to return to Toledo, Ohio, and work as a high school Advanced Placement biology teacher. As he comes crashing into Whitlock High School, Jack makes it absolutely clear that he will not be teaching any biology. Realizing he has a room full of honor roll students at his disposal, Jack decides instead to use the kids' brainpower for his own benefit. But are his students instead helping him to realize his dream job might actually be the one he has right now? Eager to prove that he is still king of the castle, Principal Durbin (Patton Oswalt, Veep) struggles to control the force of nature that is Jack Griffin.

While the series wasn't exactly a "ratings juggernaut" for NBC, it's said that a number of network executives were big supporters of the series. The show's strong digital presence was key in finalizing the decision to bring A.P. Bio to the streaming service, as was the online #SaveAPBio campaign. The series pilot pulled a 0.8 in the 18-34 demo, adjusted to a 5.6 after 100 days of delayed viewing. The series also saw strong results digitally with the 18-34 demo, with the first season being NBC's most digital-skewing show of the 2017-18 season, with 35 percent of its 18-49 audience coming from digital platforms. In the second season, A.P. Bio generated 47 percent of its 35-day demo rating from digital platforms, ranking behind only Brooklyn Nine-Nine on the various available platforms.

Created by Mike O'Brien, Howerton and Oswalt are joined by Allisyn Snyder, Lyric Lewis, Mary Sohn, Jean Villepique, Tom Bennett, Paula Pell, Charlie McCrackin, Jacob McCarthy, Aparna Brielle, Nick Peine, Eddie Leavy, Jacob Houston, Sari Arambulo, Tucker Albrizzi, and Spence Moore II. A.P. Bio is written and executive produced by O'Brien, with Seth Meyers, Mike Shoemaker, Andrew Singer, and Lorne Michaels also serving as executive producers. Universal Television, Broadway Video, and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions produce.