A Time Slip of 10,000 Years: Prime Rose Anime Set for Blu-Ray Release

The classic Osamu Tezuka anime "A Time Slip of 10,000 Years: Prime Rose" is getting a US Blu-ray release from AnimEigo on January 20th.

New Blu-ray includes a fresh English dub by SkySet Entertainment and remastered 1080p HD video.

The film adapts Tezuka's fantasy manga, blending sci-fi adventure with dystopian future themes.

Blu-ray extras feature commentary, interviews, art gallery, and English subtitles for fans.

AnimEigo is bringing something special for anime fans with the home media release of A Time Slip of 10,000 Years: Prime Rose. The HD Blu-ray edition of the fantasy adventure feature film based on the manga by legendary creator Osamu Tezuka will debut on January 20th. The release features a new English dub by the nascent dub studio, SkySet Entertainment.

In A Time Slip of 10,000 Years: Prime Rose, a powerful entity known as Death Mask hurls Kujukuri City, Japan, and Dallas, Texas, 10,000 years into the future, reshaping them into a ruthless battleground where only the strongest survive. Determined to shatter this tyrant's hold on time itself, Gai Tanbara ventures into the dystopian future. Along the way, he meets Emiya, a fierce warrior fighting to reclaim her city from the darkness. Together, they confront the horrors of a shattered world and the sinister forces that threaten humanity's fate.

The film was originally broadcast as part of a Japanese TV charity event called 24-Hour Television: Love Saves the Earth. The main character, Prime Rose, also known as Emiya Tachi, became a popular recurring character in the Tezuka universe.

Osamu Tezuka is widely celebrated as the "Godfather of Manga," and is renowned for revolutionizing the Japanese manga and anime industries with his imaginative characters, pioneering storytelling techniques, and prolific output, which included more than 700 manga works and 500 anime episodes, including groundbreaking works like Astro Boy, Princess Knight, and Kimba the White Lion.

A Time Slip of 10,000 Years: Prime Rose

The Prime Rose manga was originally serialized in Weekly Shonen Champion from July 1982 to June 1983. However, when the anime project was initially proposed, the manga had not yet finished, so a new story was written specifically for the film. During the early 1980s, there was a surge in popularity among manga fans in Japan for fantasy-adventure manga featuring cute girls. Tezuka was intrigued but resisted numerous reader requests for more "fan service" featuring Prime Rose. He eventually moved on to other projects, but in 1983, his manga was adapted into a feature-length animated film, with Prime Rose portrayed as he had initially intended. Prime Rose also appeared in Astro Boy: Omega Factor, where she had a prominent role as Daichi Tokugawa's girlfriend and the daughter of Acetylene Lamp.

A Time Slip of 10,000 Years: Prime Rose Blu-Ray Features

$24.95 SRP

English dubbed audio (2.0) and subtitles

Cast & Crew Commentary Track

Cast & Crew Interviews

For ages 13 and up

Massive art gallery featuring production artwork and character designs

4:3 Full Frame 1080p HD/Japanese and English 2.0 Mono DTS Master Audio/English Subtitles/Closed Captions/Region Free

Prime Rose is now available for purchase.

