AAA/Big Lucha Event In Mexico Canceled By Threat From Drug Cartel

This week was supposed to hold the Metepec Fair in Mexico State, Mexico, where the fair would be the setting of a wrestling show by AAA and Big Lucha. That never came to fruition though, as the show and the entire fair that it was to be a part of were abruptly canceled when loud public threats were made by a local drug cartel promising to spill "innocent blood".

The Metepec Fair, which opened on October 29 and was supposed to run until November 14 (the AAA/Big Lucha show was to be held on November 10), was called off after numerous threats from La Familia Michoacana, a local drug cartel. These threats were seen in the form of banners hung on overpasses and according to the Mexico News Daily, the banners read as follows:

"Urgent message: We inform all the artists who were going to perform in the Metepec Fair not to perform at that venue, to avoid the spilling of innocent blood including theirs … due to the actions of that bum, the businessman Mario García, they are prohibited from performing. Respect our organization and we will respect your lives. Familia Michoacana."

Mario García is the Metepec Fair's promoter, whom the cartel is reportedly trying to extort.

While this all started with public threats, it escalated to violence when on November 5, a bus carrying members of the band La Adictiva to the Metepec Fair was hit with gunfire, prompting promoters and local officials to finally end the fair altogether, before the AAA/Big Lucha wrestling show was scheduled to happen on Wednesday of this week.

AAA has not commented on the cancelation of the planned show and the fair around it, but that should be expected due to the situation that prompted it. If you know anything about the drug cartel situation in Mexico, then you know the extreme fear that produces and no one can be blamed for trying to avoid it altogether. Thankfully no one from AAA/Big Lucha was put in a dangerous situation and no wrestlers were harmed.