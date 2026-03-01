Posted in: ABC, Disney+, Hulu, TV | Tagged: abc news

ABC News Special "Shockwaves: The Attack on Iran" Set for Sunday Night

ABC News' World News Tonight anchor David Muir will lead Shockwaves: The Attack on Iran, set for ABC, Disney+, and Hulu tonight at 9:01 pm ET.

Article Summary ABC News airs "Shockwaves: The Attack on Iran," anchored by David Muir, at 9:01 pm ET on ABC, Disney+, and Hulu.

The special covers the aftermath of U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran, analyzing global and political reactions.

ABC's top correspondents report live from key cities including Washington, Tel Aviv, Istanbul, Doha, and Amman.

Special examines Trump's launch of Operation Epic Fury and Iran's potential response on the world stage.

As attacks by the U.S. and Israel on Iran continue, ABC News is carving out a part of the network's Sunday primetime lineup for an hour-long special spotlighting global coverage of the aftermath of attacks. Kicking off at 9:01 pm ET on ABC (and streaming on Disney+ and Hulu), World News Tonight's David Muir will anchor Shockwaves: The Attack on Iran, offering special reports on what led up to the attack; perspectives on Donald Trump's decision to launch "Operation Epic Fury'"; reactions from Washington DC, across the country, and around the world; Iran's potential response, and what all of this means on the global stage moving forward.

Produced by ABC News, with Muriel Pearson, Chris Dinan, and Jennifer Metz executive-producing, the special is set to have a number of the news organization's representatives checking in to offer their insights. Martha Raddatz from Washington, chief international correspondent Ian Pannell from Tel Aviv, chief international correspondent James Longman from Istanbul, foreign correspondent Marcus Moore from Doha, correspondent Matt Rivers from Amman, chief White House correspondent Mary Bruce from Washington, chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl, chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas, and senior political correspondent Rachel Scott.

For more than a decade, Muir has reported from international hotspots around the world, including Beirut, Tehran, Tahrir Square, Mogadishu, Gaza, Afghanistan, and Fukushima, and interviewed the top newsmakers of our time. Muir landed the first interview with Trump after his inauguration. Muir also secured the exclusive interview with President Barack Obama during the former president's historic trip to Cuba and the exclusive sit-down with Pope Francis inside the Vatican for an unprecedented town hall, Pope Francis and the People. During the 2016 campaign, Muir moderated Democratic and Republican presidential primary debates and conducted numerous interviews with presidential candidates, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, in which she apologized to the American people for her use of a private email server. Muir has reported numerous award-winning prime-time specials for ABC News, including Breaking Point: Heroin in America and Flashpoint: Refugees in America.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!