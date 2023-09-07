Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: Ace Steel, cm punk, wrestling

Ace Steel Doggone from AEW for Second Time in Wake of CM Punk Firing

From the gold jacuzzi of power, El Presidente dishes on Ace Steel's second exit from AEW! Life's ruff in the wrestling world.

Greetings from the gold-plated jacuzzi of my presidential palace, comrades! El Presidente is once again bringing you the freshest battles from the pro-wrestling trenches. As I cool my revolutionary spirit in the bubbling waters, our comrades at PWInsider have unleashed a juicy bone for us to chew: CM Punk's top flunky, Ace Steel, the man with a bite as notorious as my piranha-infested moat, has been released by AEW again! Much like Fidel Castro's beard, this story is thick with juicy details, and El Presidente is here to comb through it for you.

If you recall, not more than a year ago Steel was kicked out like a flea-bitten hound from AEW, after he allegedly got a taste of Kenny Omega in a backstage brawl. The alleged incident was so impactful I'm having flashbacks of my piranha feedings. I always admired their hunger…Anyway, the tail (or tale, comrades) has a few more twists. Steel's original pupil, CM Punk, pleaded Steel's case after the initial firing and got him back in. Ah, loyalty! It reminds me of when my fellow dictator, Kim Jong-un, and I used to binge-watch Lassie reruns while plotting world domination. However, comrades, this mutual loyalty wasn't enough when it came to AEW Collision. Like a pitbull in a china shop, AEW decided that Steel would be too dangerous to be there in person, so they wouldn't have him on-site for the tapings. All work had to be remote. Perhaps the company was concerned Steel hadn't had his latest rabies shots?

There was talk that AEW was sniffing out a place in sunny Florida for Steel to train talents. But it seems this plan has been neutered. From my luxurious jacuzzi, I, your ever-watchful El Presidente, find it rather amusing. The American wrestling industry can be a dog-eat-dog world, can it not? One day you're a top dog, the next…you're doggone. However, in our revolution, everyone has a place, unless they cross the line like those meddling CIA agents.

From my secure communications channel, I have tried to reach out to Steel. I could offer him a job as my security chief. The position has been open since my previous chief was unfortunately bitten by one of my guard dogs during a training session. Steel's credentials, comrades, is a perfect match, as he could bite the dog right back. But, as Che Guevara once told me while we were watching a rerun of The Underdog, "the only place where dogs end up is in the doghouse." Will Steel fetch a bone in another wrestling yard, or will he be left barking at the moon? Only time will tell, comrades.

Until that time, this is your El Presidente, signing off, and remember: In wrestling and in life, it's not about how hard you can bite, but how long you can chew. Viva la revolution!

