Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: billy corgan, wrestling

Billy Corgan Finally Says He's Open to NWA Crossover with WWE NXT

Comrades, Billy Corgan dreams of an NWA/WWE crossover now that NXT will be airing on the CW Network alongside NWA. Well, if you count the CW app as "alongside."

Article Summary Billy Corgan, NWA owner, eyes WWE NXT crossover fantasy.

WWE and NWA's potential collaboration teased amidst CW buzz.

El Presidente empathizes with Corgan's ambitious cross-brand visions.

Despite challenges, El Presidente urges reaching for the improbable.

Comrades, your El Presidente has some shocking news emanating from the glamorous world of American professional wrestling! Billy Corgan, owner of the National Wrestling Alliance and lead singer of gourd-violence-themed 90s rock band The Smashing Pumpkins, has expressed his desire to collaborate with the capitalist titans of World Wrestling Entertainment with an NWA/NXT crossover. Speaking to ComicBook.com while promoting a new CW reality series chronicling his sad life, Corgan said the following:

I would love that. With NXT coming [to The CW], we respect that. WWE is a huge, huge company. We've seen recently where they are reaching out to some independents. They worked recently, of course, with TNA. I would love to work with the WWE but we don't sort of thinking on it in the sense like we're waiting for the phone to ring, but I would love to work with them.

Corgan and his NWA will have a presence on The CW network this fall, but only on their app, not on television like the mighty NXT brand. It is quite a stretch to think WWE would have any interest in working with Corgan because of this very loose affiliation, and yet, Corgan is not one to let reality get in the way of his ambitions, a trait I very much admire in the man.

Like Corgan, I too have big dreams of collaborating with people far beyond my station. Comrades, I have long desired to convince the American actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to help me reenact scenes from his hit film The Tooth Fairy in my palace, but alas, he has not returned any of my letters. I would also love to work with Elon Musk on establishing a socialist colony on Mars, but for some reason he blocked me on the Twitter, possibly because I refuse to stop referring to it as Twitter. And do not even get me started on my idea for a buddy cop movie starring myself and Detective Pikachu. The American CIA has already foiled three of my attempts to kidnap Ryan Reynolds so far, but I will not give up on this dream!

Yes comrades, I understand Billy Corgan's dilemma all too well. When you are a big deal in your own small pond, it is hard not to imagine yourself swimming with the sharks in the ocean. But just as the NWA will likely never compete with WWE, and Corgan's Smashing Pumpkins will likely never outsell Beyoncé or Taylor Swift, I must accept that Lebron James is never going to return my phone call requesting a one-on-one basketball game, no matter how many times Dennis Rodman vouches for me. But that does not mean we cannot keep trying, comrades! Reach for the stars, even if your rocket ship is made out of coconuts like mine! Haw haw haw haw!

Will Billy Corgan's dreams of an NWA crossover with WWE come true? I do not know, comrades. But I know I will keep watching, keep hoping for the little guy, and of course, keep plotting my own unlikely collaborations with the giants of American capitalism. My invitation to Martha Stewart to join me in a casual game of Twister is in the mail as we speak. Wish me luck, comrades! Until next time, socialism or death!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!