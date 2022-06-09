Adam Page, Adam Cole Vie for Forbidden Door Shot at NJPW's Top Belt

Both former AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page and former NXT Champion Adam Cole want a shot at the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at the upcoming AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV. Page declared his intentions to challenge for the title at the PPV on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, only for Cole to interrupt and claim he's the one who deserves the shot.

Page defeated NJPW star David Finlay on AEW Dynamite last night, in a match where Cole joined the commentary booth. Afterward, the former champ took the microphone and somewhat passive-aggressively pointed out that, since he wasn't in the Casino Battle Royale earlier in the night, it didn't look like he'd be getting a rematch for the AEW World Championship anytime soon. But Page said that wasn't the only world championship to go for and said he wants to fight Kazuchika Okada for NJPW's top belt, the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

That was too much for Cole, who left the commentary booth and pointed out that Okada might not even be the champion by Forbidden Door because he has to face Bullet Club leader Jay White first. Additionally, Cole pointed out that he's the one that's been on a roll lately, recently winning the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament, and suggested he's the one who should get the title shot.

Where this leads is anyone's guess. Page or Cole vs. Okada or White would all make for compelling matches. The match could also end up as a triple threat or even a fatal four-way and still be a great match. AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door takes place on June 26th at the United Center in Chicago. The show will air on PPV, and it will stream on Bleacher Report, Fite TV, and NJPW World.