Adam Page Injured in Scary Ending to AEW Dynamite

The main event of AEW Dynamite was stopped early tonight when Hangman Adam Page was injured during a title bout with AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. Page appeared to land on his face after taking a clothesline from Moxley. Officials rushed in and quickly stopped the match after examining Page. Cameras then cut to the announce team who killed time by running through upcoming matches while Page was stretchered out of the ring, the cameras careful to avoid showing him on camera. A few minutes later, Moxley wished Page a full recovery, hoping he could walk and play with his kid again. No information on the nature of Page's injury has been released and we won't speculate, only echo Moxley's hopes that Page makes a full recovery.

Really, you can stop reading here, and we'll update this article as soon as any information is released.

But, like AEW Dynamite, we're left with space to fill in this article, so we guess we'll tell you that after Page was removed from the ring, Moxley called out MJF, who teased cashing in his Casino Battle Royale chip before revealing he wants a match against Moxley at Full Gear. Highlights from the match before it ended abruptly, and the following angle with MJF, can be seen here — again, not because any of us really care about that right now, but because we are unable to publish this article without meeting a minimum word count:

MOX is fired UP and this Championship match is well underway! #AEWDynamite: Title Tuesday is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/HctLa9YTKI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 19, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Best wishes to Adam Page.