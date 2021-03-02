Adam Pearce Discusses Losing His First WWE Title Match

Adam Pearce finally stepped back into the ring to team with Braun Strowman for a shot at the WWE Tag Team Championships against Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin last night on WWE Raw. Unfortunately, the five-time NWA Heavyweight Champion didn't exactly have a lot of prep time before being thrown into the match, and perhaps as a result, he blew it for his team and got rolled up to lose the match. In a soul-searching interview after the loss with WWE's Sarah Schreiber, Pearce explained his state of mind.

"Adam, you were last-minute thrown into this match without time to prepare," Schreiber asked Pearce. "Are you at all nervous about Braun Strowman's reaction to this loss?"

"You know, I don't know that I've had the time to wrap my head around what Braun might be thinking now, Sarah," Pearce responded. "Frankly, I'm still not sure I understand what just happened. I'm in my mind now, obviously being put on the spot, which is OK, that's what I've done my whole life. But it's been almost 10 years since I lost the championship match. And I got to tell you, that feeling that I haven't felt in forever came back instantly. The sick to your stomach feeling, the almost pathetic nature, the agony of defeat. I know it's cliche to say that, but that's what I'm feeling right now. So, no, I haven't even had a chance to think about Braun or what his reaction might be. In fact, I need to go find Shane McMahon anyway, because we need to have a little bit of a conversation. I know there are other things going on tonight, so I appreciate the question and I apologize. I don't have a good answer. I'm sure I'll come up with one when I have time."

Strowman, on the other hand, will likely want to discuss the issue with his hands on Raw next week. This time, Pearce will have plenty of prep time to figure out how to survive what's sure to be a roid-fueled rage by the Monster Among Men. Batman would be able to pull it off. What about Adam Pearce?