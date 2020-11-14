Adult Swim Fest: Run The Jewels Drops Cyberpunk 2077 Music Video

Just because the first night of Adult Swim Fest might be coming to an end (with a killer line-up set for Saturday, but more of that in a minute) doesn't mean things are going to end quietly. Run The Jewels (Killer Mike and El-P) debuted the Cyberpunk 2077 music video for the song "No Save Point" (directed by Mike Diva). Originally announced by the duo in December 2019 (Killer Mike: 'Even in the dystopian future hard rap lives on. We wanna provide you with the soundtrack to fucking shit up."), the track is Run The Jewels first release since "Forever" with Travis Barker in July, and the release of fourth studio album RTJ4 in June.

To coincide with the release, Killer Mike, El-P, and Cyberpunk 2077 have also teamed up for a line of merch (which you can check out here)- but we've said more than enough. You're here for the music and visuals, so here you go (and don't forget to check out the interview with the dynamic duo where they talk Cyberpunk, the future of hip-hop, and… robot genitals?!?)

Here's a look at El-P throwing serious thanks and appreciation at the CD Projekt Red team on Thursday, after the audio track was released:

huge shout to @CyberpunkGame for giving us and excuse to write about a terrible, morality free, technology-horror riddled future that isn't quite happening already. felt refreshing. — el-p (@therealelp) November 12, 2020

ADULT SWIM FEST (SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 14, 2020)

Now's here's a look at the full schedule for the second day of Adult Swim Fest, offering a full rundown of all the music, watch parties, live performances/panels/programs, viewers giveaways, and more. Following that, we have a look at Saturday's main highlights, updated with teasers released for certain panels:

7:40 PM EST – "Lazor Wulf" (featuring a performance by J.I.D.) Panel: With Henry Bonsu, Quinta Brunson, Big E, Judnick Mayard, and moderator Trill Withers.

8:30 PM EST – "Tuca & Bertie" Panel: With series creator Lisa Hanawalt and "special guests" (Hmmm…???).

9:15 PM EST – "Rick and Morty" Global Celebration: With Dan Harmon, Chris Parnell, Sarah Chalke, and Spencer Grammar (including a fan Q&A).

11:21 PM EST: "Toonami" Special Edition: A special episode of "Toonami" Pre-Flight, with Gill and Jason featuring a Tom and Sara piece about the Playstation 5 console and Demon's Souls (along with a fan Q&A).