Adult Swim Wants to Make Sure You're Not Late for Its New Start Time A friendly reminder that Adult Swim begins its programming day an hour early as of today - which means mental domination begins at 7 pm ET.

Normally, we don't do these kinds of posts because we just assume that you have various ways of knowing what time it is and reminding yourselves when a time change is coming up. And yet, there's something about today that feels different – that feels kinda special. That's because today's the day that Adult Swim expands its programming block by an hour, beginning at 7 pm ET. Now, if you're expecting anything special to kick things off then you might be disappointed (all I see is King of the Hill scheduled). But the possibility of an extra hour and what that represents only months after rumblings were that Adult Swim was going away shouldn't be taken for granted. And with an extra hour of "prime time," I hope that means that the "after-hours" block can get a bit more experimental with the humor and a bit harder with the content (without reinventing the wheel by any means). Actually, with an extra hour in prime time, maybe sneaking in the run of a well-known anime might be a way to plug Toonami.

"We're all feeling more possibility this year. Last year was hard," Michael Ouweleen, President of Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Boomerang & Discovery Kids, shared during an interview with Deadline Hollywood."There still is an audience for us in linear, and it's not who maybe people presume, but it's never been who people presume. I joined four years in, in 1996, and even back then, people were like, 'Oh, you're running cartoons, so it must be kids all the time.' But we were a third adult – and without kids. And that's why we launched Adult Swim," Ouweleen said when explaining why Cartoon Network & Adult Swim matter now more than ever. Now, here's a look at the reminder teaser that was released earlier today (followed by a look back at the preview for My Adventures with Superman that was released:

My Adventures with Superman: Adult Swim Preview

In March, we learned that Jack Quaid (The Boys, Star Trek: Lower Decks), Alice Lee (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist) & Ishmael Sahid (Cousins for Life)-voiced My Adventures with Superman would be making the move to Cartoon Network's not-so-late-night-anymore programming block. Originally announced with a two-season order, the all-new kids and family animated series follows the action-packed, comedic, and romantic adventures of Superman (Quaid) and Lois Lane (Lee) during their early years together (with Sahid as Jimmy Olsen).

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation (WBA) and based on the popular DC characters, the serialized coming-of-age story catches up with twenty-somethings Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane, and their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet. Viewers will follow Clark as he builds his secret Superman identity and embraces his role as the hero of Metropolis – and perhaps the world. Lois, now growing into a star investigative journalist, takes aspiring photographer Jimmy Olsen under her wing. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love, sharing adventures, taking down bad guys, stumbling over secrets, and discovering what it means to be Superman and Lois Lane. Now, here's a look at an official teaser – with My Adventures with Superman set to hit Adult Swim screens this summer:

My Adventures with Superman is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!) serves as executive producer. Jake Wyatt (Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus) and Brendan Clogher (Voltron: Legendary Defender) are on board as co-executive producers, and Josie Campbell (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power) as co-producer.