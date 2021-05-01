Adventure Time: Distant Lands: Finn Thinks Someone Needs Redemption

With less than three weeks to go before HBO Max and Pendleton Ward's Adventure Time: Distant Lands bring Finn the Human and Jake the Dog back "Together Again" for the greatest adventure yet, HBO Max treated fans to a few seconds of footage in its newest promo video for the streaming service (with a full trailer expected soon). Originally, "Together Again" was supposed to be the season's wrap-up but that honor now goes to the Peppermint Butler-focused episode "Wizard City" instead- but we're not surprised since Jake and Finn tend to make their own schedules some times. What we're curious about in those brief moments is who it is exactly that Finn is talking to when he drops that "redemption" word. Hmmm…

Here's a look at the HBO Max promo that was released on Saturday (with a brief Adventure Time clips starting at the :50 mark) followed by the previously-released teaser for Adventure Time: Distant Lands "Together Again"- hitting on May 20:

Adventure Time: Distant Lands "Together Again": After a break from adventuring, a series of mysterious events lead Finn and Jake farther from home than they have ever traveled before. When they find themselves face to face with a monstrous evil, Finn and Jake must unite for the adventure of their lifetimes!

For Bleeding Cool's thoughts on the special "Obsidian," make sure to check out Alejandra Bodden's review here– but we would feel safe not stepping on her toes in saying that the soundtrack for the adventure was one of the strongest ones for the franchise. Case-in-point, the original song "Monster"- which you can now watch Olivia Olson (Marceline) perform, alongside her on-screen counterpart in the video below:

If you're one of those who like to compare how artists interpret a song through their performance, here's a listen to singer-songwriter King Princess (Cheap Queen) performing the song

Here's a look back at the official trailer for Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Obsidian that also includes an introduction to new character Glassboy (voiced by Michaela Dietz)- with the special premiering on HBO Max earlier this month:

