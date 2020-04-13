AEW Adds Shawn Spears, Kip Sabian vs. Chuck Taylor to Dynamite Lineup

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT is looking even more stacked. AEW announced two more segments for Wednesday's broadcast in addition to the four segments already announced. Shawn Spears will be "in action" on Dynamite this week, a phrase which usually means he'll be facing a jobber. In addition, Kip Sabian will face Chuck Taylor of the Best Friends in a singles match. Topping things off, Taz and Excalibur will host the post-show on Youtube when Dynamite is over.

A Revised Lineup for AEW Dynamite

The previously announced Dynamite lineup already gave us enough content to make up a show in the pandemic era, especially when adding in all of the video packages that have been used to stretch out material while live events are prohibited. We already had the promise of Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. in action. We also knew about a match between Sammy Guevara and Sugar D, the wrestler Chris Jericho kept calling "Pineapple Pete" on last week's Dynamite. Speaking of Jericho, he will rejoin Tony Schiavone on commentary for Dynamite this week. Except, of course, for the main event. Jon Moxley vs. Jake Hager was already filmed during the first week of quarantine while Jim Ross was on set, which means Ross will lend his voice to that match.

"Although he wasn't able to advance in the #TNTChampionship Tournament, #TheChairman @Perfec10n looks to get back on track and will be in action this Wednesday on Dynamite!" tweeted AEW's official Twitter account. It's unknown who Spears will face, but after a near win against Cody Rhodes on last week's Dynamite, we can probably expect a victory for the Chairman. Maybe he'll manage to find that tag team partner he's been looking for too.

Kip Sabian, with Penelope Ford and Chuck Taylor with Orange Cassidy, will face off on Dynamite on Wednesday. "This Wednesday on Dynamite – #Superbad @TheKipSabian takes on one-half of the #BestFriends @SexyChuckieT in singles action!" the AEW Twitter account tweeted. Taylor is on the upswing with the Best Friends scoring the victory against Kenny Omega and Michael Nakazawa last week. Can Taylor continue his momentum? Finally, the Dynamite Post Show will air on YouTube after Dynamite as always. Still, it looks like Jim Ross won't be a part of it, probably for continuity with his role on commentary for Moxley vs. Hager. Tune in to AEW Dynamite at 8 PM Eastern on Wednesday.