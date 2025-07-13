Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, July 13, 2025:

Goldberg Comes Up Short in Farewell Match at WWE SNME

Interview with the Vampire: Bogosian Checks In From Season 3 Filming

NXT Great American Bash: Some Stuff Happened While All In Was On

Adam Page Wins at AEW All In: Texas, Ruining Wrestling Forever

Kazuchika Okada Beats Kenny Omega, Unifies Belts at AEW All In: Texas

Cope Returns at AEW All In: Texas to Save Christian From Patriarchy

Saturday Night Live Takes On The Man of Steel: SNL/Superman Sketches

Athena Wins AEW All In: Texas Gauntlet Match, Earns World Title Shot

Dustin Rhodes Wins TNT Title in Impromptu AEW All In: Texas Bout

Dexter Star Desmond Harrington Teases Quinn's "Resurrection" Return

MJF Wins Casino Gauntlet at AEW All In: Texas, Becoming #1 Contender

Adam Cole Hints at Retirement in Emotional AEW All In: Texas Address

Adam Cole Injury Prompts Last Minute Change to AEW All-In: Texas Card

Good Omens 3: Anyone In The Mood for a Promising Finale Update?

For Dexter, Second Chances Are For Taking: New "Resurrection" Trailer

Superman & Lois: Tulloch on Finale, Brainiac/S05, Brosnahan & More

South Park/Paramount Update: Series Gone From Streamer Outside U.S.

WWE SmackDown Review: Wyatt Sicks Win Tag Team Gold

ROH Supercard of Honor Review: A Triumph for Collective Action

AEW All In: Texas – Zero Hour Live: FTR/Outrunners, The Rizzler & More

Ballard: Changes from Books to TV Series Create a More Angsty Hero

The Boys: Starr Encourages Homelander Cosplay at "Superman" Showings

Bosch: Legacy Star Madison Lintz Set for "Eve Ronin" Series Adapt

The Boys/SPN, Doctor Who, Adult Swim/SDCC & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

AEW All In: Texas Preview – Your Guide to How It Will Ruin Wrestling

The Killers, Violent Femmes Honor "Laverne & Shirley"; McKean Responds

Star City: Priya Kansara Joins AppleTV+'s "For All Mankind" Spinoff

