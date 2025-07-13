Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
AEW All In/Adam Cole, Good Omens 3, IWTV & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Interview with the Vampire, AEW All In, Adam Cole, Good Omens 3, Superman & Lois, South Park, Ballard & more!
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, AEW All In: Texas, Adam Cole, SNL/Superman, Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Resurrection, Prime Video's Good Omens 3, CW's Superman & Lois, South Park/Paramount, Prime Video's Ballard, WWE/ROH, Prime Video's The Boys, The Killers & Violent Femmes/Laverne & Shirley, Apple TV+'s Star City, and more!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, July 13, 2025:
Goldberg Comes Up Short in Farewell Match at WWE SNME
Interview with the Vampire: Bogosian Checks In From Season 3 Filming
NXT Great American Bash: Some Stuff Happened While All In Was On
Adam Page Wins at AEW All In: Texas, Ruining Wrestling Forever
Kazuchika Okada Beats Kenny Omega, Unifies Belts at AEW All In: Texas
Cope Returns at AEW All In: Texas to Save Christian From Patriarchy
Saturday Night Live Takes On The Man of Steel: SNL/Superman Sketches
Athena Wins AEW All In: Texas Gauntlet Match, Earns World Title Shot
Dustin Rhodes Wins TNT Title in Impromptu AEW All In: Texas Bout
Dexter Star Desmond Harrington Teases Quinn's "Resurrection" Return
MJF Wins Casino Gauntlet at AEW All In: Texas, Becoming #1 Contender
Adam Cole Hints at Retirement in Emotional AEW All In: Texas Address
Adam Cole Injury Prompts Last Minute Change to AEW All-In: Texas Card
Good Omens 3: Anyone In The Mood for a Promising Finale Update?
For Dexter, Second Chances Are For Taking: New "Resurrection" Trailer
Superman & Lois: Tulloch on Finale, Brainiac/S05, Brosnahan & More
South Park/Paramount Update: Series Gone From Streamer Outside U.S.
WWE SmackDown Review: Wyatt Sicks Win Tag Team Gold
ROH Supercard of Honor Review: A Triumph for Collective Action
AEW All In: Texas – Zero Hour Live: FTR/Outrunners, The Rizzler & More
Ballard: Changes from Books to TV Series Create a More Angsty Hero
The Boys: Starr Encourages Homelander Cosplay at "Superman" Showings
Bosch: Legacy Star Madison Lintz Set for "Eve Ronin" Series Adapt
The Boys/SPN, Doctor Who, Adult Swim/SDCC & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
AEW All In: Texas Preview – Your Guide to How It Will Ruin Wrestling
The Killers, Violent Femmes Honor "Laverne & Shirley"; McKean Responds
Star City: Priya Kansara Joins AppleTV+'s "For All Mankind" Spinoff
