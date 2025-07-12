Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW All In, AEW All In: Texas, recaps, wrestling

MJF Wins Casino Gauntlet at AEW All In: Texas, Becoming #1 Contender

The Chadster reports on MJF's Casino Gauntlet win at AEW All In: Texas. Tony Khan books another match that's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business! 😤

Article Summary MJF wins AEW Casino Gauntlet at All In: Texas, but Tony Khan books it just to stick it to WWE. So unfair!

This chaotic match had way too much action, with nobody respecting WWE's time-tested formula, making viewers feel unsafe!

Tony Khan's unpredictable booking ruined The Chadster's night and nearly wrecked his marriage!

The Chadster is forced to watch AEW instead of WWE all weekend just because Tony Khan wants to make The Chadster miserable!

The Chadster just witnessed the Men's Casino Gauntlet match at AEW All In: Texas, and The Chadster has to say, this was literally the worst Casino Gauntlet match in wrestling history! 😤 MJF won the match to become the number one contender for the AEW World Championship, and the way Tony Khan booked this match was just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it.

The match started with Mark Briscoe and MJF as the first two entrants, and it just went downhill from there. 😒 Throughout the match, wrestlers like Ricochet, Bandido, Konosuke Takeshita, Mistico, Josh Alexander, Anthony Bowens, Roderick Strong, Brody King, Juice Robinson, Kota Ibushi, Beast Mortos, and Max Caster all entered at various intervals. The match was just non-stop cavalcade of people literally stabbing WWE right in the back! And don't get The Chadsters started on the nonstop action and high-impact displays of athleticism. 🙄 Don't these guys understand that matches need to slow down so the announcers can repeat their catchphrases and WWE can fit in their commercial breaks properly?

The worst part was how MJF won the match. After all that high-workrate nonsense, MJF just threw out Briscoe after he hit the Jay Driller on Strong and stole the pin! 😡 This unpredictable ending left The Chadster feeling totally unsafe as a viewer. In WWE, The Chadster can always predict what's going to happen because they book things following a tried and true formula that ensures the brand is the real star!

Auughh man! So unfair! 😫 As soon as MJF grabbed that microphone and declared that he's going to "get this company right" and that "the real main character" will regain the AEW Championship, The Chadster was so cheesed off that The Chadster chucked several Seagram's Escapes Spiked at the television! The Chadster was stocked up on these superior adult beverages all day, knowing how difficult AEW All In: Texas was going to be to get through. The Chadster may have been pounding them since 8AM this morning, so The Chadster's aim might have been a little off. 🍹

One of the cans missed the TV completely and smashed right into the photo Keighleyanne has on the mantle of her and that guy Gary at an amusement park! 😰 Now she's totally cheesed off at The Chadster and refuses to see how this was Tony Khan's fault! She even accused The Chadster of doing it on purpose! The Chadster tried to explain that Tony Khan clearly booked this match to make The Chadster so angry that The Chadster would throw his beverages, but she just rolled her eyes and went back to texting that guy Gary. Tony Khan has literally stabbed The Chadster's marriage right in the back! 💔

As The Chadster continues to endure AEW All In: Texas in the spirit of objective journalism, he wants to let you know about some other matches at AEW All In: Texas that The Chadster unfortunately had to witness. The Opps defeated the Death Riders to retain the AEW World Trios Championship in another match that was way too exciting for its own good. 😤 Also, on the Zero Hour pre-show, the Sons of Texas defeated Shane Taylor Promotions, Big Boom AJ & The Conglomeration defeated The Don Callis Family, and FTR defeated The Outrunners.

The Chadster will be here on Bleeding Cool all day providing live coverage of AEW All In: Texas in order to expose Tony Khan's nefarious deeds! 🕵️ The Chadster would obviously be watching and reporting on NXT Great American Bash and getting ready for tonight's Saturday Night's Main Event and tomorrow's WWE Evolution, but thanks to Tony Khan learning about WWE's plans to schedule three premium live events this weekend and then scheduling AEW All In: Texas months earlier, now it looks like WWE is scared of AEW counter-programming them! 😠 The Chadster is stuck reporting on this show so that Tony Khan can't twist the narrative and make it look like WWE considers AEW real competition.

This is the only website that's safe from Tony Khan's manipulation (as long as The Chadster's no-good brother, The Bradster, isn't writing the posts), so readers should mistrust any other sources of wrestling news! 🚨 Only look for AEW All In: Texas results here on Bleeding Cool, where The Chadster provides unbiased journalism that Tony Khan can't corrupt!

